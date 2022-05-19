How to play and dominate Conflict in Arma Reforger?

Arma Reforger has been released worldwide on PCs and for console users who are owners of Xbox. The game is the first showcase of Bohemia Interactive's brand new Enfusion engine, and it gives the first glimpse of the franchise's future.

Arma 4 might be some time away, which makes an excellent case for all the fans to try out Reforger. While the price seems to be a bargain, the content is also less than the major releases of the series.

At the time of writing, Arma Reforger only has one official multiplayer mode that players can try. There are more modes as part of the workbench, but as far as official things stand, Conflict is the only mode.

Given the PvP nature of the game, it's paramount for players to know the basics of the model. Doing so will increase their chances of winning matches, which is easier said than done.

Winning Conflict in Arma Reforger requires a solid understanding of the basics of the model

In Arma Reforger, players can be a part of either the US or the Soviet forces in the setting of the Cold War. The primary aim of winning a game is to capture and then recalibrate a radio. This is easy to hear but hard to do as the radio is located in the opponent's headquarters building, and few tasks need to be done beforehand.

Players will have to increase their squad's radio coverage on as much of the island as possible. This can be done easily by capturing different strategic locations across Everon.

At the headquarters, players will periodically receive different shipments, which must be supplied to strategic points. Arma Reforger throws a lot of importance into manual play as players will have to load the trucks by themselves. These trucks will have to be sent into areas controlled by players and their teams as they look to capture more areas of the island.

This is fundamental to doing well in the Conflict mode in Arma Reforger. Players will have to utilize vehicles like humvees and jeeps, which will also add to the influence of the radio tower coverage. Unlike Arma 3, there are no advanced vehicles in Reforger as of now, but that could change later on.

Players will also have to focus on leveling up and unlocking new loadouts in the Conflict mode. They will have to do this in addition to capturing new areas to spread their team's radio signal coverage.

Players can unlock new loadouts by killing opponents. Alternatively, there are different objectives to be chosen, allowing players to move up the ranks.

Overall, the Conflict mode feels like a natural addition to Arma Reforger, following in the footsteps of previous games. There is the Capture and Hold game mode that players can access from the workbench feature in Reforger. The Gamemaster mode will also allow players to experiment with the new engine. This is the game's sandbox mode, as players will be able to test out new things.

