Is Arma Reforger worth it at full price?

Interestingly, the first presentation of a game called Arma Reforger was retrieved from some Bohemia Interactive documents that were leaked online. Since then, the game was revealed on May 17 at the Bohemia Interactive showcase. With the launch of the game, console players will be able to enjoy the series for the first time, while PC players will have a new experience. A question arises on the occasion of the release - Does the game justify its price at launch?

Arma Reforger is a separate experience from the mainline of the series' games. However, it's the first incidence of the new EnFusion engine being used on which Arma 4 will reportedly be made. While the two games aren't interconnected as of now, players can certainly get an early experience from Reforger.

Arma Reforger offers a very limited experience compared to other games

When one considers the hit titles of the series, Arma 3 will naturally be a part of that list. Since its release, the game has expanded massively as players have gotten more and more content. Additionally, there is also the workshop and modding features that increase the game's scope even more.

In comparison, the $30 price point of Arma Reforger will seem like a bargain, but the content is lesser in amount. The game only comes with one primary multiplayer mode called Conflict. It's accompanied by a Gamemaster mode that allows players to set different levels with other players.

Players will be getting one map titled Everon, which will appear quite large, along with the Workbench, which will allow players to tinker with the game, much like developers can. There are also different factions, vehicles, and weapons, but there aren't too many.

That doesn't necessarily mean that the game will stay limited for the future, as Bohemia Interactive has released it in early access. These indications are towards a future where more content will be added to the game. However, there have been two versions of support in the future - one for a year and another for the foreseeable period.

With that being unclear, it is likely that Arma Reforger will have a smaller shelf life compared to games like Arma 3. Of course, the ability for players to create content could extend its potential, but there's no alternative to efficient official support.

Players should also not be confused between Reforger and upcoming titles like Arma 4. There could be some scope for that, given Reforger's early access nature and its use of the EnFusion engine. The EnFusion engine is the same one on which Arma 4 is supposed to be built in the future. Reforger is the first experience that players will be able to get of Bohemia's new grand plan.

The answer to the main question in the introduction will effectively depend on the players themselves. This is the first time that console owners will be able to experience a video game from the Arma series. This fact definitely makes it well worth it, especially since Arma 4's release dates are currently unknown.

For PC players, however, the game may only be worth it if players are looking to try out the new game engine. The EnFusion engine looks like a massive upgrade, and as good as Arma 3 is, it has become outdated in recent times. Playing Reforger could satisfy such players for the time being as Bohemia comes up with Arma 4.

While fans should expect additions, it's safe to assume that the scale won't be as grand as Arma 3. This is something that should be kept in mind before investing in the game. The lesser shelf life might also be why Arma Reforger is priced well below the industry standards of current times.

Edited by Atul S