How to play on Dorado map in Overwatch 2

Dorado is an Overwatch 2 map that's jam-packed with chokepoints, side alleys, and sniping spots. It reminds us of King's Row, where danger lurks around every blind corner.

The map, set in Mexico, depicts the city during a festival commemorating the end of the Omnic Crisis, which preceded the game's current setting. Expect lights, pinatas, and plenty of charisma as you explore the winding streets.

Dorado takes players through the streets of a traditional and festive Mexican town to the Lumérico facility at the end of the road. It has a number of interconnected buildings for attackers and defenders to exploit, as well as an infamous early choke point just before the first checkpoint.

General tips for Dorado in Overwatch 2

Make use of Dorado's high ground

The area beyond Dorado's first checkpoint in Overwatch 2 has a number of rooftops and archways that teams can use as vantage points on offense and defense.

Widowmaker and Ana, Heroes who can take full advantage of the section's long sightlines, are particularly strong in this section of the map.

Use map verticality to your advantage

The second and third sections of Dorado also have a high vertical skybox and a good amount of natural cover.

As a result, Heroes with high aerial mobility, such as Pharah and Echo, are excellent choices for attacking and defending the map's final two checkpoints.

Play around the choke point of the market

Due to its exceptionally narrow path and numerous vantage points on the defenders' side, the archway before the marketplace in Dorado is notorious for being difficult to push through.

Defending teams should always play to the location's strengths and choose heroes like Ashe and Zarya to keep the choke point under control. Attacking teams, on the other hand, should prioritize picking high-mobility Heroes like Genji and Winston to slip past the choke and reach enemy targets.

Most effective Hero composition for Dorado in Overwatch 2

Reinhardt

Reinhardt's Barrier Field provides excellent cover, allowing his team to safely push the payload and close the gap on foes using Dorado's high ground in Overwatch 2.

Reinhardt is a formidable brawler when fighting along the map's tight choke points and narrow streets. He can deal heavy damage with Rocket Hammer and Fire Strike and provides excellent crowd control with Charge and Earthshatter.

Genji

Genji uses Cyber-Agility and Swift Strike to quickly maneuver through flanking routes, dispatching snipers and other critical enemy targets. Deflect also allows him to close the gap in open sniper sightlines safely.

Genji's Dragonblade and Swift Strike can quickly slash through multiple enemies in team fights around the payload and in Dorado's cramped streets.

Kiriko

Kiriko's Swift Step lets her cut through Dorado's congested areas and catch up with her mobile teammates. This allows her to consistently support them with Healing Ofuda and Kunai in Overwatch 2.

Protection Suzu is useful for clearing debuffs and shielding teammates from heavy firepower along the map's tight corridors. Meanwhile, Kitsune Rush boosts her team's offensive power by increasing move speed, attack speed, and reducing cooldowns.

Sojourn

Sojourn is an effective damage dealer. She can quickly dispatch foes from close range and deal with snipers using her versatile Railgun, especially when empowered by her Overclock ultimate.

Her Power Slide is also a powerful horizontal and vertical mobility tool, allowing her to move quickly between covers and reach Dorado's vantage points.

Disruptor Shot provides her with heavy area-based damage that also snares enemies, allowing her to control space and deal with enemies in the map's choke points.

Lucio

With Speed Boost and Amp It Up, Lucio increases his team's mobility, allowing them to secure the payload and close the gap with critical enemy targets faster in Overwatch 2.

With Wall Ride, he can also move quickly around Dorado's streets, disrupting foes on the high ground and quickly reaching teammates in need.

Lucio also offers plenty of healing and survivability via Healing Boost and Sound Barrier, as well as effective space control via Soundwave.

