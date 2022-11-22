How to play on Esperança map in Overwatch 2?

Esperança, a beautiful Portuguese town, has been introduced as a Push map in Overwatch 2. It is a combination of modern and traditional Portuguese architecture and its interconnected streets and buildings provide varying routes and angles of attack for both teams, making it an excellent venue for Push matches.

Teams follow the mosaic streets, tall white and blue-painted buildings with ancient architecture, traditional fountains, bright yellow trolleys, etc., which are infused paths in this Overwatch 2 map.

In terms of the map's functional design, it has plenty of room for flankers and snipers. Like many other Overwatch 2 maps in the past which had verticality as its epicenter, Esperança is no exception and has a gradual incline.

General tips for Esperança in Overwatch 2

Better Routes

The quickest way to challenge TW-1 at its initial starting point is not along the route TW-1 takes. Cut through the corridors just down the avenue from each team's spawn room instead. Having Lucio or Junker Queen on the team to help with movement speed can be a significant advantage.

Flanking heroes like Reaper, Tracer, and Sombra can excel in Esperança's first contest. Because of their mobility, these heroes can easily flank the tower from the TW-1's starting location to gain an advantage over the enemy's backline.

After the team has taken the TW-1, consider saving the majority of the team's Ultimates to overwhelm the enemy team just before the first checkpoint. Securing this checkpoint grants access to a better spawn room, allowing the team to retest the TW-1.

Using Straight Pathways

Esperança has a lot of straight paths and a lot of vantage points. Take advantage of these traits by sniping Heroes such as Widowmaker, Ana and Hanzo to land lethal headshots from distance.

Hanzo is especially effective in such Overwatch 2 map areas as his Dragonstrike ultimate can completely cover the narrow terrain and deal with grouped-up foes pushing the barricade.

Use Rooftops

When fighting in Esperança's center, keep in mind that you can reach and use the rooftop of Café Caravela to the team's advantage. Because of the great sightlines, sniping heroes like Widowmaker can use it as a vantage point, and flanking heroes like Genji can use it as a hiding spot before taking down the enemy team's backline.

Effective Heroes on the map

Sigma: Sigma is an excellent Tank alternative in Overwatch 2's Esperança map. He, like Reinhardt, can cover his team efficiently in long, narrow pathways with his mobile Experimental Barrier and Kinetic Grasp. When used along choke points and cramped spaces, accretion and gravitic flux can be extremely disruptive.

Winston: Winston is an excellent tank alternative for an aggressive team composition. Jump Pack is an excellent skill, allowing Winston to access high flanking routes and leap towards critical backline targets and teammates in need. While fighting along the map's narrow pathways and choke points, Tesla Cannon and Primal Rage are also effective.

Wrecking Ball: With its Roll and Grappling Hook, Wrecking Ball is another excellent offense-oriented tank capable of quickly maneuvering through the map's long streets and disrupting enemy positioning. Wrecking Ball can also set up and can land Piledriver from unexpected angles thanks to Esperança's abundance of high flanking routes. Finally, when used near the barricade and along choke points, his Minefield is an excellent area denial tool.

Hanzo: In Esperança, Hanzo is a formidable alternative marksman. He can take out crucial enemy targets with Storm Bow headshots and clear out grouped-up teams with Dragonstrike after reaching the map's vantage points and long sightlines with Wall Climb. Sonic Arrow is also a powerful utility tool, providing him and his teammates with vital information about the enemy.

Reaper: Another strong Damage pick in Esperança is Reaper. There are numerous buildings on the map that overlook narrow streets, which Reaper can reach with Shadow Step and use as flanking positions. Furthermore, Esperança's constrained map layout makes it easier for Reaper to position and deal damage with his Hellfire Shotguns and Death Blossom.

Ana: Esperança's vantage points and long sightlines in Overwatch 2 allow Ana to support her team from a distance and up close with her Biotic Rifle and Sleep Dart. Biotic Grenade and Nano Boost are two other powerful abilities that can turn the tide of team fights in the map's tight corners and choke points.

Brigitte: Brigitte is an excellent alternative Support in Overwatch 2 for aggressive teams. With Rocket Flail and Inspire, she can reliably follow and assist Damage Heroes on the frontlines, as well as protect her allies and push away threats in tight choke points with Barrier Shield and Whip Shot.

Rally is also an effective Ultimate option for pushing and defending barricades, allowing Brigitte to move faster while temporarily healing her allies.

