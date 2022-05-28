How to play as Fade in Apex Legends Mobile

Players of Apex Legends Mobile can choose from a cast of different characters in-game, known as Legends. These Legends all possess unique abilities and belong to certain classes to help their teams succeed in combat.

As Apex Legends is a team-based battle royale game, knowing how each character can perform at their best is paramount to success in winning any game.

Apex Legends Mobile has many of the characters from the Console and PC version of the game, but it also will have exclusive mobile characters in-game. The first of these special mobile exclusive characters is Fade.

Fade is known as a Phasing Punisher, and it will become quite evident why when seeing his moves. He can quickly slip in and out of combat by using the void.

How players can play as Fade in Apex Legends Mobile

Fade is known as an offensive or attack character as designated by the symbol on his character selection menu icon. This means that he specializes in being at the forefront of the fight.

As a movement legend, the ability to jump in combat, down a target, and quickly retreat set him apart from the rest. To master Fade, however, players will first have to learn the skills that make him unique.

Passive Ability: Slipstream

One of the best movement abilities out right now in the game, Slipstream activates upon sliding and increases Fade's movement, similar to an Octane Stim, for a few seconds.

This ability has a 10-second cooldown, and players can use this ability both offensively to rush down targets and defensively to get away from a fight. Players should take caution and know that it does leave a visible trail behind Fade.

Tactical Ability: Flash Back

Movement in Apex Legends Mobile can be the difference between winning or losing a fight. Flash Back rewinds players in time by 3-4 seconds, returning them to the position they were previously on the battlefield.

This means players can be on a roof, jump off, knock down a target and then Flash Back and be back up on the roof to heal up. In addition to using the ability to be offensive, players can use it to correct mistakes.

Falling off a cliff or jumping into lava, or any mistake can quickly be corrected by using Flash Back. With a perk, Fade can even use Flash Back when downed, although it will only reset his position in-game and will not revive him in the process.

Ultimate Ability: Phase Chamber

Phase Chamber is a multi-faceted ability that serves as a throwable item that will detonate after a few seconds. When detonating, any players inside will be sent into the void for a few seconds.

This removes them from combat completely. They cannot be damaged, nor can they damage others. Enemies inside are highlighted, but the enemies will not know where Fade is.

This can be great for team fights where the player can quickly take an enemy or two out of combat to even the odds for a few seconds and quickly down a target or get a shield battery off.

For example, this author has used Phase Chamber in the Train Yard to take a sniper out of the battle, which was situated on top of a train. It granted enough time to quickly zip line up and took them out with an R-301.

Players can take more risks with Fade in Apex Legends Mobile

When playing Fade, players can take more risks and charge enemies to catch them off guard and quickly Flash Back when overrun.

Just be careful not to get too out of position so that Fade is downed or leaves his teammates alone. An aggressive playstyle in Apex Legends Mobile can confuse enemies with Fade quickly weaving in and out of battle.

