How to play Minecraft APK on PC

Minecraft is truly one of the biggest success stories in gaming of this generation. When the game first popped up in 2009, players were pleasantly intrigued with the game's peculiar and unique art style, a throwback to games of an earlier era. Minecraft soon picked up steam and went to become one of the highest-selling video games of all time.

After nearly 11 years since its release, Minecraft is a full-fledged cultural phenomenon and is one of the most popular games ever in the history of gaming. Minecraft has evolved by leaps and bounds over the years and has several different versions for the player to pick from, across multiple platforms.

Minecraft is available across many platforms such as the PS4, Xbox One, PC and even Android and iOS devices. The game was previously known as 'Minecraft: Pocket Edition' on the Google Play Store for Android but is now known as 'Minecraft'.

The game, much like its console and PC variants, is a success on the Android platform as well and one of the most downloaded apps on the Store.

How to play Android Minecraft on PC?

Touch controls can be a hit or miss for some players who prefer the swift and precise controls of PC or consoles. While Minecraft doesn't demand the level of control as games like Call of Duty, it doesn't hurt to play with a mouse and keyboard.

The version of Minecraft on PC differs a lot from the version on Android, and hence, some players would much instead purchase the Android version and play it on their PC.

This is possible by the use of Emulators, which is a third-party software that allows apps to run on PCs. One of the most popular emulators in the market is Bluestacks, which can be used to play the Android version of Minecraft on PC.