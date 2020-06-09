How to play Minecraft for free and without download

Minecraft came out in the year 2009 and has become one of the most popular games of all-time.

For its 10-year Anniversary, Mojang released a version of Minecraft that is free and does not require a download.

Minecraft Classic

Minecraft might just be the most popular game to come out in the last decade, with it shooting up the charts to become the second best-selling video game of all time.

Its emphasis on giving the players plenty of freedom while maintaining a steady level of challenge makes it a popular game for both purists and casual gamers.

Gaming purists fell in love with the in-depth gameplay systems. The game is very accessible, and the vast open-world provides a huge scope for exploration.

Minecraft is just as user-friendly to the gamer who has been gaming for years and also to someone whose first game is Minecraft. It is a game that is easy to learn, but hard enough to master.

How to play Minecraft for free on your browser

Minecraft Classic on Google Chrome

There are two major versions of the game on PC, namely: Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition (Bedrock) and Minecraft Java Edition.

Minecraft: Java Edition is by far the more popular version of the game as it has updated combat systems and several other features that the Bedrock Version does not.

However, there is another version of Minecraft available for PC. It is the classic Minecraft that came out in 2009. While it not as advanced as the newer iterations of the game, it is still a fun time.

Mojang released the version for their 10-year Anniversary of the game so that players can revisit the early version of the game. Play Minecraft Classic.

"You can run Minecraft Classic in your browser, and you’ll soon see why. With just 32 blocks to build with, all the original bugs, and an (inter)face only a mother could love, Minecraft 2009 is even more glorious than we remembered! You’re in for a real treat, particularly if you’re really into dyed wool (and who isn’t it?)"- Mojang on Minecraft Classic.

