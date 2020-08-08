Minecraft is undoubtedly one of the biggest cultural phenomenons in gaming today, and has become one of the most successful gaming properties of all-time.

It ranks second in the list of highest-selling video-games of all time, and the game's success can be put down to its intuitive and accessible nature. Minecraft is appealing to a large audience, and its accessible but in-depth nature makes it an extremely rewarding game.

Minecraft is essentially the best form of the sandbox-style game, and the player has all the freedom they need to build anything they can imagine. This has resulted in users making some truly remarkable structures in Minecraft, such as recreating the entirety of Minas Tirith from Lord of the Rings or even a fully-functioning mobile phone.

How to play Minecraft on PC for free

Minecraft Classic on Google Chrome

Mojang, the developers of the game, as a celebration of the ten-year anniversary of Minecraft, have made a version available for free on browsers. Which manes Minecraft Classic can be played for free on browsers, and it is a lot of fun.

This version of the game is one of the earliest builds of Minecraft, all bugs and glitches intact. It might not be the version of the game that is available today, quite far from it, yet it is still as enjoyable as it ever was.

This is a great option for those who never played the original version, to experience the game in its earliest form and discover how far the game has come since.

Older players can relive the nostalgia of playing Minecraft as it once was, and the hilarious bugs and glitches they encounter are sure to illicit a chuckle.

Keep in mind that this is an extremely rough and early build of the game.

Link to Minecraft Classic on browsers