How to play as Newcastle in Apex Legends Season 13

Newcastle is the newest Legend that has been added in Apex Legends, and he is a very strong mobile defender. Players who wish to play as Newcastle should know that he excels in defending his team, but he is not tied down to one location like some other defensive legends. Instead, all of his kit revolves around not only shielding but taking ground while protected as well.

Players will find themselves coming to their teammates' aid, moving them from the fray, and using their shields to get them back into the fight as soon as possible. Able to quickly construct a mobile cover, Newcastle can also turn a fight around in his team's favor. However, there are certain abilities players should learn how to use to play Newcastle effectively.

Guide to play as Newcastle in Apex Legends Season 13

One of the first things players may notice about Newcastle is that he has a shield on his back. He can use this shield in multiple ways to be a better tank. As a larger framed Legend, Newcastle's first way to tank more punishment is by having access to the Fortified Trait. This allows him to take 15% less damage from all sources, excluding headshots, making him very tanky to play.

Passive Ability: Retrieve the Wounded

Apex Legends players can create a shield when reviving allies (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

One of the things that make Newcastle stand out is his ability to shield allies when reviving them when they are downed. The shield he gains is tied to the power of his knockdown shield. In addition, when reviving a squad mate, Newcastle can move with them, crawling along with his shield out. This allows him to quickly move them into cover and get them out of a bad spot.

Tactical Ability: Mobile Shield

Apex Legends players can use their mobile shield to move between cover (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Newcastle possesses the unique ability to throw a mobile shield. When thrown, this shield projects a small semi-circle in front of where it lands. The shield can then be directed to move using the tactical ability again. It can be used to cover areas and even push forward. The shield is divided into two halves, top and bottom, with each one being able to take 350 damage before it is destroyed.

Ultimate Ability: Castle Wall

Players can quickly construct defensive positions with Castle Wall (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Newcastle can quickly set up defenses. Using his ultimate, he can instantly set up a castle-like structure that provides 750 damage worth of protection per section. In addition, players who touch the barricade will be electrocuted, take damage, and be slowed like a Wattson fence. Players can use the ultimate ability to leap great distances to their teammates to shield them.

Putting it all together as Newcastle in Apex Legends

Players can bring their shields no matter where they go with Newcastle (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

One of the things that cause Newcastle to stand out above other defensive legends like Gibraltar, Wattson, or Rampart is his ability to have a level of defense while remaining mobile. This gives him so much flexibility and power. Players should use the mobility to their advantage and help their team push forward (or provide defense when retreating) to enable them to win matches.

Gamers should not underestimate the mobility of the Mobile Shield. It can be easily moved after deploying and can even be deployed behind a player to allow escapes. Players can keep adjusting the direction of it to cover their flank. They can also quickly use their ultimate to rush to downed teammates and then throw down a shield and pick them up, providing even more shield to them.

All of these abilities combined will allow Apex Legends players to be a bastion of hope for their team, shielding and providing them with ways to push and fall back if they overextend. Newcastle requires a lot of practice, but once mastered, he can help his teammates recover if they make any mistakes or find themselves out of cover during an ambush.

Edited by Shaheen Banu