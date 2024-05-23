The Occupy game mode in XDefiant is quite straightforward. You must fight off enemies and hold down some areas on the map to earn points. This mode involves two teams, and groups need to fight off each other to establish control over the designated region, which keeps changing. You have to chase it down and secure it to earn more points. Once you have accumulated enough points, the team will win.

This article will highlight how to play Occupy in XDefiant effectively.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

A Complete Guide: Occupy in XDefiant

There are a few tips that can greatly help you win Occupy game mode in XDefiant consecutively. Here is a list of all the strategies you can adopt to secure your victory:

The first zone is usually at the center and equally distanced from both teams. You can switch to your secondary weapon to sprint faster and take the zone. However, you will need assistance for this bold move, so it is best if you ask some of your teammates to rush with you.

Character selection is important for increasing your chances of occupying a zone in this XDefiant mode. Two Phantoms can put up their own Mag Barrier shields to defend the first zone from two different directions. This allows the team to take gunfights with ease while raking in points.

Picking a Cleaner can be great for clearing the zones. You can flush enemies out of the zone with your abilities and score easy kills on the players trapped inside. Clearners are also great at gunfights, as their weapons fire incendiary rounds that deal extra damage.

A single Libertad can keep the entire team healthy while holding down the site. This can help you participate in gunfights constantly.

You and some of your allies should move out of the current area and secure the next one before it is active. This will ensure that the enemy squad has to fight for the zone instead of being able to secure it without any resistance. The next zone marker is shown on the screen for all players.

If you are a sniper enthusiast, you should secure a higher ground and assist your team in gunfights from a distance.

The game ends when either team reaches the 250-point mark. After that, everyone is rewarded XP based on their contributions.

It is important to note that XDefiant is an arcade-style title, and you can always win purely depending on your mechanical abilities. However, the faction abilities create an interesting gameplay experience, as everyone finds different ways to utilize them. You should always try out different tactics in the casual playlist, as there is no loss penalty or rank loss.

