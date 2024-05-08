How to play Robin in Honkai Star Rail: Kit, abilities, role, and more

Robin’s limited-time banner is now available in Honkai Star Rail, thanks to the 2.2 update. Robin is the third limited Path of Harmony character who wields the Physical element in the game. She specializes in boosting her allies’ damage by bestowing them with various buffs. She is also a 5-star unit, so acquiring her can be challenging.

Those rolling for Robin may wonder how they should play her to maximize her utilities. This article takes a deep dive into Robin’s kit and explains how you can play her in Honkai Star Rail 2.2.

Robin’s kit and abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Robin’s Traces

Robin's Trace tree (Image via HoYoverse)

Robin’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Wingflip White Noise: (Basic ATK): Robin launches an attack that deals Physical damage to a single adversary.

Robin launches an attack that deals Physical damage to a single adversary. Pinion’s Aria: (Skill): Boosts all teammates’ DMG by 25% for three turns.

Boosts all teammates’ DMG by 25% for three turns. Vox Harmonique, Opus Cosmique: (Ultimate): Upon activation, Robin enters the Concerto State. While Robin is in this state, all allies’ ATK stat gets boosted. Additionally, she unleashes an attack on the opponents each time her team members attack them and is immune to any CC (Crowd Control) debuffs.

Upon activation, Robin enters the Concerto State. While Robin is in this state, all allies’ ATK stat gets boosted. Additionally, she unleashes an attack on the opponents each time her team members attack them and is immune to any CC (Crowd Control) debuffs. Tonal Resonance: (Passive Talent): Boosts all allies’ CRIT DMG. Additionally, Robin generates Energy for herself when an ally attacks any adversary.

Boosts all allies’ CRIT DMG. Additionally, Robin generates Energy for herself when an ally attacks any adversary. Overture of Inebriation: (Technique): Creates a sphere around Robin for 15 seconds. All adversaries in the sphere will follow Robin. Upon entering battle while the effect is active, Robin regenerates 5 energy at the start of every wave.

Robin’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Robin's Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

Robin’s Eidolons are listed below. The effects of Eidolon three and five are not included as they only increase her abilities’ level:

Eidolon One: (Land of Smiles): All teammates’ All-Type RES PEN gets boosted by 24% while Robin’s Concerto State is active.

All teammates’ All-Type RES PEN gets boosted by 24% while Robin’s Concerto State is active. Eidolon Two: (Afternoon Tea For Two): All team members’ SPD increases by 16% when Concerto State is active. Additionally, the Passive Talent’s energy regeneration effect increases by one.

All team members’ SPD increases by 16% when Concerto State is active. Additionally, the Passive Talent’s energy regeneration effect increases by one. Eidolon Four: (Raindrop Key): Dispels CC debuffs from all party members when Robin’s Ultimate is active. While the Concerto State is active, all allies’ Effect RES gets boosted by 50%.

Dispels CC debuffs from all party members when Robin’s Ultimate is active. While the Concerto State is active, all allies’ Effect RES gets boosted by 50%. Eidolon Six: (Moonless Midnight): The CRIT DMG of the Ultimate’s additional attack increases by 450% while Robin is in the Concerto State. This effect can activate up to eight times.

How to play Robin in Honkai Star Rail

How to play Robin as a casual player

Robin in a battlefield (Image via HoYoverse)

As a casual player of Honkai Star Rail, you will likely be auto-battling most of the time. Hence,you are recommended to place Robin in a follow-up attack team as you can utilize her abilities to their full potential.

While in a team, Robin will immediately activate her Ultimate ability, which will put her in the Concerto State. While in this state, the character will buff the other units’ CRIT stats along with their ATK, allowing them to deal additional damage on the adversaries.

While fighting, make sure that Robin is in her Concerto State most of the time so that she will have 100% upkeep time on her DMG boosting buffs.

How to play Robin optimally in Honkai Star Rail

Optimally utilizing Robin’s abilities is pretty simple. After you finish building her with the right equipment, you can place her in any team comps as long as the DPS character’s damage scales with ATK and CRIT stats.

While Robin will be in the Concerto State most of the time, make sure that she gets her energy back when she is out of it.

At the start of the battle, Robin boosts all allied units’ damage with her Skill until she gains enough energy to activate her Ultimate. As mentioned earlier, upon activating Robin’s Ultimate, she will enter the Concerto state and will be unable to take action.

Among all the team compositions available in this gacha title, an FUA (Follow-Up Attack) team is recommended for her. While fighting, make sure the ATK buff of Robin’s Ultimate doesn’t run out as you will lose additional damage dealt by the DPS characters.

