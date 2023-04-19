How to purify Sunyata Flowers in Genshin Impact: All puzzle locations and Amrita Mayfly chests

Sunyata Flowers and Amrita Mayfly chests are two parts of a puzzle introduced in Genshin Impact 3.6. There are three locations to visit, each with a puzzle containing an Exquisite and Precious Chest. Completing everything in this guide will reward Travelers with three Exquisite Chests, three Precious Chests, and 25 extra Primogems.

Finishing all of the content should only take Travelers about five to 10 minutes. No enemies or complicated puzzles will obstruct them. This means that as long as the player understands Sorush's flight mechanics and the locations of where to go, they should be fine.

Where to find the Sunyata Flowers and Amrita Mayfly puzzles in Genshin Impact

A map of all the locations that players need to visit for this puzzle in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: You must equip Sorush as a Gadget to clear the Sunyata Flower puzzles. You can get her in The Splendorous Sky That Day quest.

With that out of the way, it's time to check out each location shown on the map above. Everything will take place near Vourukasha Oasis, so use the Statue of the Seven or nearby Teleport Waypoint to get there. You can start with any of the three areas marked on the map above. This guide will begin with the southeastern spot.

Sunyata Flower and Amrita Mayfly chest location #1

You can do these in any order, but this guide will start with this area (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the above location and summon Sorush. Make her touch each of the little Sunyata Flowers. If you don't know what these are, Sunyata Flowers are the bigger flowers that stand on top of the little blue ones. Sorush's Elemental Skill isn't necessary to activate them. Merely bumping into each one will count.

Just make Sorush touch them all while also obtaining the little green objects whenever they spawn. Doing so will get you the first of six chests, pictured below.

You should see this when you clear the Genshin Impact puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: You should make it nighttime if it's not already present. Amrita Mayflies only appear between 18:00 and 6:00.

Collect the Exquisite Chest from before. You may want to equip a Bow user for this puzzle. Essentially, you should:

Shoot at the Amrita Mayflies in this area with your character. Make Sorush touch them. From there, make contact with all of the Sunyata Flowers. Repeat the process with all remaining Amrita Mayflies and Sunyata Flowers.

The remaining puzzles that this Genshin Impact guide covers will follow a similar format.

Collect this Precious Chest, too (Image via HoYoverse)

If you did everything correctly, you should obtain a Precious Chest. Open it and move on to the next location.

All remaining areas will follow the same format of activating all Sunyata Flowers and then using the nearby Amrita Mayflies at night to get an additional chest.

Sunyata Flower and Amrita Mayfly chest location #2

The next spot to visit (Image via HoYoverse)

This one is pretty easy to do. Use Sorush and start with the Sunyata Flower at the outer edge of the spiral pattern of blue flowers. From there, make your way clockwise while touching all Sunyata Flowers to unlock another Exquisite Chest.

Make sure it's nighttime again before getting ready to take on the Amrita Mayfly challenge.

The steps done here are similar to what you did in the last location (Image via HoYoverse)

Attack the Amrita Mayfly and then use Sorush to touch it. Afterward, make contact with all Sunyata Flowers in the spiral pattern again to unlock yet another Precious Chest.

Only one location remains in Genshin Impact. Head to the next area and get ready to use Sorush once more.

Sunyata Flower and Amrita Mayfly chest location #3

The final location (Image via HoYoverse)

Start in the middle of this spiral and make your way around. You will have a minute and 30 seconds to clear this challenge, which is more than enough time.

After touching the last Sunyata Flower, open the Exquisite Chest and make sure it's between 18:00 and 6:00.

The final Precious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Shoot an Amrita Mayfly and use Sorush to touch it before she touches all Sunyata Flowers. Completing the final puzzle will give you the last Precious Chest. You can also talk to Sefana to collect more rewards if you've done all three locations thoroughly.

Finishing up

Talk to Sefana to get some Primogems and an Achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players who complete all the Sunyata Flowers and Amrita Mayfly puzzles can talk to Sefana to get 20 Primogems and The Sea of Fertility achievement that's worth an additional five Primogems. Keep in mind that Sefana is a little bit south of the final 's' in "Oasis" on the world map.

There are no more puzzles to do, meaning that Travelers have reached the end of this Genshin Impact guide.

Poll : 0 votes