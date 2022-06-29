How to recruit every character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The newest entry in the Fire Emblem franchise is finally here in the form of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Though it may not be the exact format that the fans of the franchise were hoping for, this indirect follow-up to the beloved Three Houses game has a lot of potential and has already claimed the hearts of many fans.

One of the biggest contributing factors to its praise is the fresh take it brings to the standard gameplay format of the Fire Emblem franchise. Rather than opting for a turn-based strategy game, Three Hopes goes for a more action-oriented, immersive, and real-time strategy type of gameplay that the Warriors franchise is known for.

However, players do not stand a chance of winning their war without the help of their allies. While each of the three potential nations the player can side with have their own allies, which players get an access to automatically, there are a few extra teammates that they will need to recruit in the game. But how can players find these potential allies?

How to grow your Army Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

There are only a few certain characters in the game that players can recruit in their playthrough. Of course, many players want to recruit Byleth, the main character from Three Houses, into their roster. But what they may not know is how they can begin to do so. Luckily, it may not be as complicated as it sounds.

The first thing players will want to keep in mind is that recruiting enemy characters is done through the 'recruit' option in the strategy menu. This requires strategy points that players may be tempted to spend on other things. However, having all of the allies they can get is the most important in the field of battle.

Byleth and Jeralt

Many players who are familiar with the story of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and those who have played Three Houses will want to unlock Byleth. However, doing so may be a bit challenging for players new to the Warriors' style of gameplay. The player's quest for this character starts in the 10th chapter.

Throughout their fight, players will receive a few missions that must be completed in a limited time. Failing to complete any of these will result in the player being unable to recruit Byleth, and they will need to try again. The first mission may take a bit of practice to get the pathing down, but it is ultimately rather simple.

Players will need to capture three strongholds, defeat three warlocks, and take down Alois, and all of this must be completed within the specified time limit of three minutes. Afterwards, the player's House Lord will attempt to confront Byleth. Due to her power, the player will need to accompany their Lord for this.

Afterwards, the House Lord will need to retreat to recover after their fight. At this point, the player will need to send one of their playable units to their stronghold furthest from the starting area. This will make it easier to take down the boss that spawns once the House Lord has left the battlefield.

Accomplishing this and completing the battle will result in the player recruiting Byleth as well as Jeralt when the battle is over.

Arval, Rhea, and Sothis

These characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes can only be recruited in New Game +. This means that players will need to fully complete a playthough before they can find them. Arval is only available if the player has recruited Byleth previously, which is why it is important to recruit her as well before pursuing them.

In the fourth chapter, players will have access to the heroes' private quarters. From there, players will need to find the Journal. In total, players will need to spend 60 renown to unlock each character, adding up to a cost of 180 renown total.

Gatekeeper

For the most terrifying and powerful character of all, the being that will bring the enemy to their knees is the standard guard NPC. Though it may be underwhelming for many players, there is a certain poetic irony to having the hardest character to unlock be the Gatekeeper.

This character can be unlocked after reaching New Game + 3, which means players need to beat the game at least three times before they can unlock this character. Every character will also need to be unlocked. For the final criteria, the player will need to have played through a decent portion of each of the three paths.

After doing so, the player will be able to recruit the Gatekeeper after striking up a friendly conversation at the player's base.

