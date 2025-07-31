How to redeem codes in Supervive

Supervive character preview
Supervive code redemption guide (Image via Theorycraft Games, NetEase Games)

Theorycraft Games has created an exciting MOBA experience with Supervive, where players can team up with squadmates to participate in a fast-paced brawl. While the isometric combat and unique hero design are compelling, what fans keep coming for more of are the redeem codes that offer free rewards like cosmetics and relics.

Especially with the release of Season 1, the developers have dispatched more codes, which players can exchange to accumulate resources from the armory. This article further discusses the steps to redeem codes in Supervive.

Redeeming codes in Supervive

Players can either use the official webpage or the in-game store to redeem codes in Supervive. Here are the detailed steps for those interested in getting free items when they drop:

How to redeem on official webpage

Redeem codes via official website (Image via Theorycraft Games, NetEase Games)
  • Use any browser to access the official webpage.
  • Log in to your account using proper credentials. You can also use your Steam account to sign in.
  • Next, find and click on the Redeem Code tab. Check the second-to-last option on the left side.
  • Enter or paste the active code in the respective dialogue box.
  • Click on the Redeem button to successfully exchange the reward.
How to redeem in-game

Redeem code in-game with the Store menu (Image via Theorycraft Games, NetEase Games)
  • Boot up the game on your PC.
  • Click on Store from the main menu.
  • Navigate to the Redeem section.
  • Enter the code in the empty dialogue box.
  • Click on Redeem to exchange the reward.
All active Supervive codes

As specified, Supervive codes get you free goodies like relics, cosmetics, and armory capsules. However, they often have a short expiration window, so players must activate them quickly to avoid missing out. As of writing, PEACHY is the only code that works, and it rewards a free armory capsule.

Check the game’s X account, where Theorycraft Games announces the new codes. The developers announce one each day to commemorate the version 1.0 launch.

Note: This section will be updated with more codes as they come to light.

Recently expired redeem codes

Here are the codes that have expired recently:

  • RELOAD
  • SHAPER
  • PRISMA
  • BIGCAPSULE
  • THANKYOU
  • LAUNCH

