How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on mobile, PC, and PlayStation to get 300 Primogems for free

Genshin Impact conducted the official 3.1 update livestream on September 16, 2022. As per custom, the developers revealed three codes for players to use during the livestream.

These codes offer gamers free 300 primogems and other goodies like Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Hero's Wit. However, to obtain the rewards, players will need to redeem the codes, and the method to do so has been explained in brief in this article.

The Genshin Impact 3.1 update is set to bring even more exciting and fascinating characters to the game alongside an expansion to Sumeru. Hence, the hype and excitement surrounding this update are quite high, and fans will be willing to dive into the same once it releases on September 28, 2022.

Guide to obtain free 300 primogems in Genshin Impact on Mobile, PlayStation, and PC (September 16)

Before moving any further, the codes to redeem the free 300 primogems have been provided below:

1.3B6RYY7AHX9D (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

2. JT78YH7SGWRZ (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit)

3. 2BP9HY6BYFR5 (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

The above codes will expire within 12 hours, meaning fans should redeem them as soon as possible. The rewards are not substantial for players who spend money on Genshin Impact.

However, players who love to maintain their free-to-play status will enjoy these rewards. The upcoming 3.1 update features brand new five-star characters Nilou and Cyno and a four-star character called Candace.

Hence, the primogems will come in handy to push the character's pity further. Even then, to obtain the rewards, players will need to claim the codes first.

There are currently two different ways through which these codes can be claimed. Both are quite simple, though a brief guide has been provided below for clarity.

The method to obtain the rewards is the same for all three platforms: PC, Mobile and PlayStation.

Website method of obtaining rewards

Step 1: Go to the official website of Genshin Impact and navigate to the Redeem Code section

Open the official Genshin Impact website and go to the Redeem Code section (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Type in the details as asked on the page

Type in the necessary details (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Paste the code and click redeem

Paste the code and click on Redeem (Image via HoYoverse)

Game method to obtain rewards

Step 1: Navigate to the Account section within the game

Navigate to the Account section (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Click on Redeem Now

Click Redeem (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Type in the code and click "Exchange"

Click Exchange after typing in the code (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the aforementioned steps have been performed, the rewards will be sent to the in-game email. Players should remember to claim them from the emain for the rewards to reflect on the account.

Genshin Impact updates 3.1 livestream was quite fascinating. The developers showcased several exciting things that led many players to get quite excited. It is vital to remember that to take part in the main story of update 3.1. Players need to finish the primary archon quest from update 3.0.

Therefore, finishing the story beforehand is recommended as there is still quite some time left before the 3.1 update releases. Apart from that, the game's second anniversary will also take part during the update, which will further add to the overall experience.

