How to reduce misery in V Rising

Misery is a status effect that prisoners will receive when a V Rising player's vampire decides to draw blood from them to feast on.

Vampires survive on blood. That's a well-known fact. They have to drink it from living creatures in order to stave off their hunger and prevent themselves from going completely mad.

In V Rising, players can build a prison in their castle to capture humans. The prisoners can have blood drawn from them, but they will see their misery increase each time. The only way to lower it is by feeding them fish.

What is misery in V Rising?

Prisoners will have their misery increased each time blood is drawn (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Players may not always have the time or even the willpower to venture out or track an enemy from the Blood Altar. High-quality blood can be found in the wild, but time isn't always on the player's side.

If blood is needed and there isn't enough time to take down a boss or hunt an animal, prisoners can be used to feed. After defeating Vincent the Frostbringer, the recipe for a prison cell will be available.

Players can then build some prison cells and find some humans. They can enchant them just as if they were going to become a servant. Instead of forcing them to do the vampire's bidding, players can stick them in a prison cell.

While in a cell, the prisoner will now have the misery stat. It will get higher and higher the more the vampire feeds off of them. And the higher it is, the more chance they have of dying after being feasted upon, no matter their health level.

How to lower misery in V Rising

A look at Brighthaven Docks on the V Rising map (Image via Stunlock Studios)

If a prisoner with very high-quality blood rests in one of the cells, it will be important to keep them alive and well. Lowering their misery can be a tough task, but it is necessary to prevent them from perishing.

There are really only two ways to reduce misery and one way to increase the amount of misery a prisoner can withstand before they succumb to the vampire's blood-sucking.

Here are some helpful tips to knock a prisoner's misery down by a few percentage points:

Rainbow Trout can reduce misery by 5-10%. Sage Fish can reduce misery by 15-30%. Both of these fish are extremely rare drops at any fishing location.

A good farming area is Brighthaven Docks. They can be caught there, as well as looted from crates and containers. Brighthaven Docks is a high-level area, so be prepared for some challenging enemies.

Players can send a servant to raid Brighthaven Docks. They may come back with one of the fish needed to reduce misery, but the high level of the area could see them come back injured or not come back at all.

Build prison cells in a room with prison flooring to make room for more misery.

The bonus of prison cells in a room with prison flooring reduces the damage dealt when drawing blood, allowing for a higher misery level to be reached before potentially killing the prisoner.

There's no harm in sending a servant to find the fish needed in V Rising. It may be the best option if players are well-versed in enchanting humans or have a ton of servants ready to give up their life for them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far