The ability to repair buildings in Civilization 7 can be important for those who want to maintain the various structures contributing to the empire. Buildings in the game are not indestructible. As such, players must invest time in repairing them, which ensures the smooth functioning of existing settlements and can even have an effect on the building of new properties.

This article guides you on how to repair buildings in Civilization 7.

Civilization 7 consists of various structures, some of which are purely cosmetic, while others are essential to the city's functioning. To repair buildings in Civilization 7, head to the City menu by clicking on its name. There, you'll find structures that require fixing using the tag "Repair:" written before it. For example, "Repair: Fishing Boat".

You can use one of two resources to repair buildings in Civilization 7. Structures can be mended through the production tab in the city menu. This process will take one or more turns to be completed.

Alternatively, you can head to the adjacent purchase tab and repair them with gold. This will fix them within a lower number of turns. The game will inform you about their repair cost in the menu. Considering it is more efficient and allows you to restore multiple structures together in a shorter period, fixing structures with gold is the better choice. The only reason to not go this route is if you're short on cash and want to spend it very carefully.

When to check buildings for repair

You'll need to take care of your settlements especially if you maintain hostile relationships with other leaders (Image via 2K)

Structures in the game can get destroyed after a variety of calamities. Thus, you should keep a check on the various shapes of your city after such tragedies to make sure they get repaired in time.

Natural Disasters: Cataclysms like tornadoes, blizzards, volcanic eruptions, storms, hurricanes, etc. leave destruction in their wake. These incidents are difficult to recover from if not paid attention to.

Cataclysms like tornadoes, blizzards, volcanic eruptions, storms, hurricanes, etc. leave destruction in their wake. These incidents are difficult to recover from if not paid attention to. Sieges: During active wars, enemies can invade your settlements and strategically take control of them. After driving them out, it is recommended that you check any buildings for damages.

During active wars, enemies can invade your settlements and strategically take control of them. After driving them out, it is recommended that you check any buildings for damages. Revolt: Active war times can also lead to riots among the population of a recently captured town. Once they settle down, try to fix the damage done to structures during the revolt.

Active war times can also lead to riots among the population of a recently captured town. Once they settle down, try to fix the damage done to structures during the revolt. Pillaging rural tiles: When you raid a village, pillaging it will cause damage to the buildings. If and when you occupy it, you should repair them all before moving on to other tasks.

This was a walkthrough on repairing structures in Civilization 7.

