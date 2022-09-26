How to romance Judy in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

Cyberpunk 2077 might not have as many role-playing elements as developer CD PROJEKT RED's previous projects, namely the Witcher titles, but it still boasts a fair amount of player freedom when it comes to gameplay mechanics and NPC interactions. One major element that has carried over from the Witcher games to Cyberpunk 2077 is the romancing of key characters.

Romantic interactions with NPCs in CD PROJEKT RED's games are quite similar to what is seen in BioWare's Mass Effect and Dragon Age titles, where players need to engage in a conversation with an NPC, complete their associated quests, and gain their trust in order to initiate a romantic engagement with them.

Romancing in Cyberpunk 2077 is very dependent on how players interact with a character, the dialog options they choose, and the quests they complete. Much like Panam Palmer, romancing Judy Alvarez is fairly straightforward, with players required to complete her associated quests in order to win her trust and ultimately initiating a romantic engagement with the character.

Quests, dialog options, and more that players need to take into account in order to romance Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

Character history of Judy Alvarez

Judy Alvarez, a member of the Mox, is a skilled braindance techie residing in the northeastern Kabuki in the Watson district. Born in Laguna Bend, a small town outside Night City, Judy lost her mother when she was just a child and her father was never around to take care of her. She was raised by her grandparents, from whom she inherited most of her personality traits.

As a young adult, Judy started working as a braindance technician at Clouds in Night City, where she met most of her close friends, including Maiko Maeda, Tom Caldera, and Evelyn Parker. At one point, Judy left Clouds to work at Lizzie's Bar as a braindance techie and editor, which was also when she ended up joining the Mox. During one of her regular braindance sessions, she was introduced to the player's character V by her friend Evelyn Parker.

How players can romance Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.6

Much like any other character in the game with potential romance options, Judy has her own preferences, which players need to take into account in order to initiate any intimate interaction with the character. Judy is only attracted to female V with a feminine voice type. While players playing as male V can interact with Judy, and complete her associated quests and side gigs, they won't be able to romance her.

Here are all the quests and side jobs associated with Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077:

Main Jobs:

The Information

Automatic Love

The Space in Between

Disasterpiece

Double Life

Nocturne Op55N1 (dependent)

All Along the Watchtower (dependent)

Path of Glory (dependent)

Where is My Mind? (dependent)

Side Jobs:

Both Sides, Now

Ex-Factor

Talkin' 'bout a Revolution

Pisces

Pyramid Song

Players meet Judy fairly early on in the game's story during the mission "The Heist", where players get to experience braindance for the first time. Judy even allows players to keep the braindance headset and teaches them how to edit and investigate braindance recordings.

After The Heist, players won't hear from Judy for a while, but she later appears in the game's second act, when players need to go to her apartment in order to investigate Evelyn's whereabouts. Players will then need to wait for approximately 24 in-game hours to get a call from Judy, which opens up new quests associated with the character.

Once players complete all her associated quests and side jobs, they will be contacted by Judy for a quest called Pisces. This mission decides whether players get to romance Judy or not. Pisces gives players the choice of either going with Judy's ex-girlfriend Maiko's plan and taking payment for a job from her or refusing her offer. The latter option is what players need to choose in order to initiate a romantic interaction with Judy.

After completing Pisces, players will receive a call and one last side quest, Pyramid Song from Judy after another 24 in-game hours. Starting the Pyramid Song quest and completing it will finally allow players to romance Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077.

