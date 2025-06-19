In the latest retelling of Raidou Kuzunoha vs the Soulless Army, Atlus has made several tweaks, including to the ability to save game in RAIDOU Remastered. Unlike the original, the new version allows you to save your progress frequently, which makes it easier to quit the role-playing title anytime. There are a few methods to do so in RAIDOU Remastered.

This article will cover how to save game in RAIDOU Remastered.

All ways to save game in RAIDOU Remastered

You can save games at the Dragon Fount (Image via ATLUS)

Saving your progress is one of the core features you need while playing any RPG. If you mess up, you can load into a previous save file to correct your mistakes. The ability to save game in RAIDOU Remastered provides a similar solution, as Atlus has tweaked the system for modern day standards.

There are a few methods to save your game in RAIDOU Remastered. Let's go over all of them.

1) Autosave

The feature to Autosave your game will be available by default. It will often save your progress when you play RAIDOU Remastered. If by some chance, the Autosave is not turned on, you can activate it by following the given steps:

Open the Game Settings menu, then go to the Game tab,

Select the Autosave and turn it on.

Apply the changes.

2) QuickSave

RAIDOU Remastered introduces a quicksave feature you can use to save the game anytime you want. Bring up the mini-menu by hitting the Menu button on your controller or Tab on your Keyboard, and you will find the option to Quicksave.

3) Manual Save

You can also manually create a Save File in RAIDOU Remastered. Head to any Dragon Fount or the Narumi Detective Agency to save your game. Once you are there, select Log Investigation and save your data on any of the available slots. This lets you make multiple save files, so you can load back into a previous one.

That covers all the methods to save game in RAIDOU Remastered. You can check more related guides by clicking on the links below.

