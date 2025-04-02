How to save game in Schedule 1

In Schedule 1, every decision can shape your rise or fall in the criminal underworld. Whether you’re running deals, avoiding the cops, or expanding your empire, things can go sideways fast. That’s why knowing how to save your progress is essential. There are multiple ways to do this in the game, and understanding them will help you avoid losing valuable progress after a risky job or a sudden run-in with the law.

Let’s break down the different ways you can save your game in Schedule 1.

How to save your game in Schedule 1

Auto-saving in Schedule 1 isn’t as hands-off as it sounds. Instead of the game saving progress at set intervals, it only kicks in when you sleep in your bed at the Motel. Each time you sleep, your last auto-save gets updated.

While this system is useful, it’s not very reliable if something goes wrong before you can get back to bed. If you want more control over your save points, you’ll need to use the manual save feature.

For those times when you don’t want to rely on the auto-save system, Schedule 1 allows you to save manually. Here’s how:

Find the Save Device: In your Motel room in Hyland Park, look for a wall-mounted device near the door.

The Motel room in Hyland Park is your main save spot in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Use the Device: Approach it and press ‘E’ (or your platform’s equivalent) to bring up the save menu.

Choose a Save Slot: Unlike auto-saving, this method lets you create multiple save points, allowing you to reload from specific moments if needed.

Cooldown Period: After manually saving, you’ll need to wait a short period before saving again to prevent spamming.

Manual saving gives you full control over when and where you save, making it the best option before big deals or risky encounters.

If you’re serious about protecting your progress, manually backing up your save files is a good idea. You can find them here:

C:\Users\[YourUsername]\AppData\LocalLow\TVGS\Schedule I\Saves

Copy these files and store them in a separate folder. That way, if something goes wrong, you can restore your progress without starting over.

