How to Search the Vault in Genshin Impact? Chi of Yore guide

Chi of Yore is one of the more infamous quests in Liyue, but there are easy ways to overcome it in Genshin Impact.

This guide will continue from when the player finds the vault in the "Find a way into the vault" section. Essentially, players enter it and place three fragments that they've collected earlier on in the quest to proceed to the next area.

Paimon will remark about Chi's corpse as gamers enter. Some Treasure Hoarders enemies will spawn, so eliminate them.

The main difficulty in this task is activating the Qingce Cache mechanism and defending it from three waves of enemies.

Genshin Impact guide: How to Search the Vault in the Chi of Yore quest

The player needs to defend this Qingce Cache mechanism (Image via Genshin Impact)

These are the three waves that Genshin Impact players must overcome to advance in the Chi of Yore quest:

One Ruin Golem Three Ruin Golems One Ruin Hunter

Below are a few quick tips to help inexperienced players in the Chi of Yore quest in Genshin Impact:

The Qingce Cache mechanism can be activated in co-op if the player wishes to be carried by another.

Bring the best food available (healing, stamina restoration, and buffs).

Utilize the best team of four.

The second wave will be the most dangerous to the Qingche Cache mechanism, so drag attention away from it.

Remember that the final wave will be the most hazardous toward the player.

General tips for clearing Chi of Yore's final battles

The second wave spawns the three Ruin Golems far from one another (Image via Genshin Impact)

Take advantage of Elemental Reactions in Genshin Impact. There is plenty of water nearby, which can help trigger specific reactions while doing the Chi of Yore quest. Likewise, having four characters of one type isn't ideal.

Some quick tips that apply to all three waves of Chi of Yore are:

Bring the enemies away from the Qingce Cache mechanism. If its HP hits zero, the player fails and must retry.

Switching between characters and taking advantage of their Elemental Skills and Bursts on cooldown can help give the player a noticeable edge.

The enemies are big, so they're easy to hit. Hence, the player can be more creative based on which angle they wish to attack them.

Enter the battle with all Elemental Bursts ready to go. Also, don't waste them if it isn't necessary.

On a similar note, using Elemental Bursts provide invincibility frames. Use them to avoid heavy hits in Chi of Yore if necessary.

The AOE damage can stack up quickly. Shielders and healers can be highly beneficial here.

Tips for defeating the Ruin Hunter in Chi of Yore

The Ruin Hunter often stays up high (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Ruin Hunter hits hard and can be somewhat unpredictable for novice Genshin Impact players. If they struggle with clearing the previous two waves, they will continue to have difficulties with beating this one.

As the Ruin Hunter can be dangerous for inexperienced Travelers, one can bring their long-range fighters to put distance between it and the player. For example, characters who use a Catalyst or a Bow can safely deplete the foe's HP.

Don't blindly spam attacks on the Ruin Hunter, expecting its HP to hit zero. While it can work if gamers have optimal builds, a less-skilled user is likely to get hit by the enemy and lose too much HP in the process.

If they die, they must restart this part of the Chi of Yore quest.

Players can slay the Ruin Hunter if they know what they're doing (Image via Genshin Impact)

Instead, wait out some of its attacks and retaliate while it's transitioning between animations. It's easier to notice when it does this if users pay attention to its attack patterns.

Once it focuses on gamers, it will prioritize them over the Qingce Cache mechanism in the Chi of Yore quest.

Keep in mind that one can lower the World Level in Genshin Impact. Doing so will let players fight an easier Ruin Hunter. This method applies to those with a World Level of five or higher in Genshin Impact.

