How to sell used equipment in Schedule 1

Once you get deep into Schedule 1, things start to pile up fast. But with all that progress comes one small problem: all your old gear starts to clutter up the place. Those early-game machines that helped kickstart your operation? Yeah, they end up collecting dust in the corner of your base. Thankfully, you don’t have to live in a junkyard of outdated equipment forever.

This article covers everything you need to know about selling used equipment in Schedule 1.

Schedule 1: How to sell used equipment

Whether you’re looking to clear space or earn some extra cash, there are now a couple of ways to get rid of old items, and selling them at the Pawn Shop is the best place to start.

Speak to the shop owner inside the Pawn Shop to sell your old gear (Image via TVGS)

Selling gear wasn’t always an option in Schedule 1, but that changed with an update rolled out on April 7, 2025. Now, you can take all your unused equipment and trade it in for cash, which is a pretty solid deal, especially if you're tight on funds.

Here’s what you need to do:

Head over to the Pawn Shop. You’ll find it on the map, usually not far from your base.

You’ll find it on the map, usually not far from your base. Walk inside and talk to the shop owner. A quick chat will open the selling menu.

A quick chat will open the selling menu. Pick the equipment you don’t need anymore. Mixers, extractors, whatever’s gathering dust.

Mixers, extractors, whatever’s gathering dust. Sell it for a small payout. You won’t get rich doing this, but every little bit helps.

It’s a quick way to clean up your inventory and free up space, and you’ll walk away with a bit of extra money to reinvest into your growing empire.

If you prefer to get rid of something immediately or if you haven't updated yet, there’s another option: discarding.

Here’s how it works:

Open your in-game phone.

Click on the Discard icon(bottom right corner).

Decide on the item you wish to discard.

Confirm your choice, and it’s gone.

Just keep in mind: you don’t get anything back you discard. This feature is purely for tidying up your space, so only use it when you’re sure you don’t need the item anymore.

As fun as building your Schedule 1 operation is, managing the clutter becomes a chore. But now that you can sell unused equipment or at least discard it, managing your base is easier than ever. Whether you’re making space for new machines or just tidying up, these options help keep things running smoothly without sacrificing functionality.

