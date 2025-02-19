How to set up Trade Routes in Civilization 7

Establishing Trade Routes in Civilization 7 is going to be crucial for the overall growth of your Empire. Trading allows you to obtain more Resources for Settlements and fast-track development. To establish a Trade Route in the game, you will need to unlock and obtain Merchants.
This is easier said than done, as each Age has certain prerequisites you will need to unlock to obtain Merchants. Additionally, you will also have to find neighbors who are willing to trade and are friendly (or at least do not want to declare war on you).
Trade Routes in Civilization 7 can be established using Merchant Units
As mentioned, the Merchant Unit is required to set up a Trade Route. You can obtain one by either producing it or purchasing it using Gold in Civilization 7. Before getting a Merchant, ensure that you have established a good rapport with another nation's Leader — greet them, exchange banter, and get them on your good side.
Once you're ready, send the Merhcant to the Settlement where you want to set up the Trade Route. Choose the "Make a Trade Route" option to finalize things. You will still have to assign Resources to your Settlements to profit from Trade. This can be done from the Resource Allocation Menu. From here, you can also see which Resources are yours and which are from the other Empire.
With this knowledge, you will be able to set up Trade Routes in Civilization 7. Aside from additional Resources, Roads will also appear, connecting your Settlement to your trade partner(s). On that note, choose nearby neighbors, as Roads will only appear if you are within a 10-tile radius when in the Antiquity Age.
However, don't let that stop you, as Trade Routes in Civilization 7 are not limited to those on the same land mass — you can also trade across the sea. Additionally, you can trade with Independent Powers in Civilization 7, but only after you’ve become their Suzerain.
Lastly, depending on the Age your Civilization is in, you will need to research certain things to obtain the Merchant Unit. Here are the prerequisites at a glance:
- Antiquity Age: Code of Laws
- Exploration Age: Economics
- Modern Age: Steam Engine
That's about all there is to know concerning Trade Routes in Civilization 7. Remember to protect them using Military Units to prevent raids that could hamper your Resource generation.
