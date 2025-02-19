How to set up Trade Routes in Civilization 7

Establishing Trade Routes in Civilization 7 is going to be crucial for the overall growth of your Empire. Trading allows you to obtain more Resources for Settlements and fast-track development. To establish a Trade Route in the game, you will need to unlock and obtain Merchants.

Ad

This is easier said than done, as each Age has certain prerequisites you will need to unlock to obtain Merchants. Additionally, you will also have to find neighbors who are willing to trade and are friendly (or at least do not want to declare war on you).

Trade Routes in Civilization 7 can be established using Merchant Units

The first step to establishing Trade Routes in Civilization 7 is to ensure your neighbor doesn't want to declare war on you (Image via 2K Games)

As mentioned, the Merchant Unit is required to set up a Trade Route. You can obtain one by either producing it or purchasing it using Gold in Civilization 7. Before getting a Merchant, ensure that you have established a good rapport with another nation's Leader — greet them, exchange banter, and get them on your good side.

Ad

Trending

Once you're ready, send the Merhcant to the Settlement where you want to set up the Trade Route. Choose the "Make a Trade Route" option to finalize things. You will still have to assign Resources to your Settlements to profit from Trade. This can be done from the Resource Allocation Menu. From here, you can also see which Resources are yours and which are from the other Empire.

Trade Routes in Civilization 7 will give you access to additional Resources (Image via 2K Games)

With this knowledge, you will be able to set up Trade Routes in Civilization 7. Aside from additional Resources, Roads will also appear, connecting your Settlement to your trade partner(s). On that note, choose nearby neighbors, as Roads will only appear if you are within a 10-tile radius when in the Antiquity Age.

Ad

However, don't let that stop you, as Trade Routes in Civilization 7 are not limited to those on the same land mass — you can also trade across the sea. Additionally, you can trade with Independent Powers in Civilization 7, but only after you’ve become their Suzerain.

Lastly, depending on the Age your Civilization is in, you will need to research certain things to obtain the Merchant Unit. Here are the prerequisites at a glance:

Ad

Antiquity Age: Code of Laws

Exploration Age: Economics

Modern Age: Steam Engine

That's about all there is to know concerning Trade Routes in Civilization 7. Remember to protect them using Military Units to prevent raids that could hamper your Resource generation.

Read more Civilization 7 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.