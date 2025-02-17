How to build Roads in Civilization 7

Roads in Civilization 7 lay the framework for Trade. They connect Settlements (when on the same landmass), speeding up travel and letting them share food. In short, Roads ensure that getting from one Settlement to the other is fast, and allows for Trade between Settlements you own.

There are two ways to build Roads, with the easiest being expanding your territory by building another Settlement in Civilization 7. Furthermore, Roads — unlike certain buildings (for example: Walls) that lose their utility as you progress to the next Age — remain useful. Here is more about Roads in Civilization 7.

You can build Roads in Civilization 7 by creating more Settlements or setting up a Trade route

Roads in Civilization 7 will allow Units to travel faster (Image via 2K Games)

To set up Roads in Civilization 7 between your Settlements, all you have to do is ensure that they are within a certain distance from each other. In the Antiquity Age, Settlements have to be within 10 tiles of each other for Roads to appear. This increases by five Tiles for every age (Antiquity Age - 10, Exploration Age - 15, and Modern Age - 20).

If you want to build roads with foreign Settlements (Independent Powers in Civilization 7), establishing a Trade Route is the only way. For this, you will need to send a Merchant to any leader’s Settlement. Just be sure that they are within the 10-tile limit.

Lastly, keep in mind that Roads in Civilization 7 can be obstructed by certain things such as impassable terrain (Tiles that cannot be traversed by Units). Independent Powers that are in the way can also block the creation of Roads. For these reasons, choose Tiles that are flat with a lot of open space on either side.

Upgrade Roads in the Modern Age to Rail Network in Civilization 7

Once you reach the Modern Age, Roads in Civilization 7 can be upgraded by building Rail Stations. Once this is built, you will gain access to a Rail Network in Civilization 7. Units can be moved from one Settlement to another instantly without wasting a turning. This is very useful during war when Units are needed at the frontline.

Additionally, with the advent of a Rail Network, you will be able to build Factories in Civilization 7. Factories boost productivity and help you churn out resources faster. Make use of them to expand and conquer new lands or train Units for a hostile takeover.

