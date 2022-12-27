The Call of Duty League (CDL) is the official tournament tag of the Call of Duty series that takes place in Modern Warfare 2. The event is divided into five parts, called Majors, and leads to a grand championship that crowns a new world champion before concluding.

There are several tactics that every professional player utilizes in the CDL to make plays and secure an advantage over their opposing team.

One such technique is “Snaking,” usually employed while the operator is stationary and used to gather play-making information. It is one of the least popular movement strategies in Modern Warfare 2, as it is not always regarded as the most daring or spectacular way to take down enemies.

Here is how you can perform snaking in Modern Warfare 2 just like CDL pros.

CDL Snaking movement tactic

Movement is integral to any first-person shooter game, as one can use it to reposition and take map control as required.

In games like Modern Warfare 2, where time-to-kill is extremely short, a tactical approach and evading enemy gunfire are critical. CDL players are some of the highest-skilled gamers who rarely miss their shots, which is why employing different movement tactics is paramount.

Snaking

Snaking is not the most popular movement trick CDL pros use, as it gives the players a well-earned but undue advantage. This movement technique is challenging after Activision waved the green flag for movement and combat mechanics changes.

Call of Duty players can use the snaking movement technique by following the steps below.

Find a good cover like a map structure, that can hide the character behind it when in a crouched position.

Players then need to chain together and simultaneously switch from the prone position to the crouch position.

Continuously performing this trick will provide the players with a quick and clear vision of what is beyond the cover.

From the steps mentioned, snaking is not overpowered to make it a controversial topic. But in reality, snaking is immensely powerful as players can see what is going on from behind safe cover and gather vital intel on enemy player positions.

For opponents, snaking players is difficult to hit as their heads do not pop out of the cover. As a result, players tend to waste bullets and get baited into taking an unfair gunfight - which they usually lose.

More on snaking

Snaking is a hot topic in the CDL as it is a debatable use of fundamental game mechanics to gain an advantage over the opposing team. Supporters of this technique argue that since it is a game mechanic, it should be allowed as long as no external elements affect it.

Developers have attempted to introduce obstacles in performing this trick, but it hasn't proved easy. Removing such a technique would mean another overhaul of the fundamental movement mechanics.

Snaking is primarily used in high-stakes matches like CDL tournaments and is not commonly seen in casual multiplayer lobbies. It takes time and precision to perform this movement trick, which is complicated to chain and repeat.

