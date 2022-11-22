What is G-Walk in Modern Warfare 2 and how to do it

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an all-time franchise hit as players are having a blast grinding the game for hours to upgrade their weapons and account level, as well as finding new ways to win every match.

The past month has been full of new discoveries of bugs and glitches in the multiplayer mode, which can help players achieve both the aforementioned goals they have while playing.

With the launch of Warzone 2 and the arrival of the Season 1 Battle Pass, the game went through a hotfix that added strange glitches to the main Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer as well.

A recent glitch has left players in disbelief as it introduces them to an insane movement style that can help them immensely in all multiplayer matches.

Coined the G-Walk (inspired from Gorilla Walk), it makes the player move like a gorilla, but at a faster pace. However, some call it the Snake Walk because it allows for movement in the form of a wave. Here's what the glitch exactly is in Modern Warfare 2 is and how you can do it.

How to do the G-Walk in Modern Warfare 2

The G-Walk is a prone-to-sprint movement method that was brought to the players' attention by EuphoriaDream on Twitter. It requires players to hit the prone and sprint button in quick succession so it looks like a gorilla or a snake's walk.

Players can perform the G-Walk in groups (Image via Twitter/imMeishu)

The movement mechanic has gone so viral that players are doing it in groups and rushing their opponents to incite fear in them so they panic and miss their shots. This is highly beneficial as they can melee their opponents with a knife or perform a finishing move without them seeing it.

Change your Automatic Sprint settings (Image via Activision)

To do the G-Walk, you first need to change your sprint settings. Head over to the Automatic Sprint setting drop down and select Automatic Tactical Sprint. This will allow you to sprint without spamming the sprint key repeatedly.

Change your Prone key bind to scroll (Image via Activision)

Then, head over to your keybinds and assign the Scroll Key as your secondary keybind to Prone. This will allow you to get in and out of the prone position faster than pressing the key. Now all you need to do is follow these steps:

Hold prone. Cancel it by sprinting. Repeat as fast as you can.

Upon doing this, you will now successfully be able to do the G-Walk and dominate the multiplayer lobby in Modern Warfare 2. However, watch out for any Run-n-Gun enthusiasts with a fast and tuned Kastov as they can eliminate you in a flash.

