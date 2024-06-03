How to solve Assassin's Creed Shadows Discord experience quest? Participation rules, answers, and more

Assassin's Creed Shadows has presented players with their first quest and it can be accessed through Discord. You can participate in this quest by following the link tweeted by Assassin's Creed on X. Uncover clues as you try and solve this mission in AC Shadows. By participating, you can even finish the quest alongside content creators.

This article will show you how to join the Assassin's Creed Shadows Discord experience quest, along with the participation rules and a hint at the answers.

How can players join the Assassin's Creed Shadows Discord experience quest

To join the quest, follow the link in the post above and accept the invite to the Discord server. Doing so will start the quest for you as well. Here are the participation rules:

A Community quest that starts now, on June 3. You have 24 hours to solve all the community riddles.

A content creator quest that starts tomorrow, June 4. They will be streaming live.

To translate a message in a server room, react with a flag emoji representing the language you want in response. The robot will send you the translation in a dedicated DM.

To solve the clues, you must discuss them with other players. Once someone has an answer, they can submit it to the Master Shinobi, Komatsu Uchihira. However, note that submitting a wrong answer will time you out of the chat for 15 minutes.

Assassin's Creed Shadows releases November 15, 2024 (Image via Ubisoft)

Developers have provided players with reference material to simplify the task. Here's all the reference material provided in the Discord server for finishing this quest:

Check out the breakdown of the AC Shadows cinematic trailer to try and figure out clues for this quest. The community is already hard at work trying to figure out the answers. The discord server is as lively as ever as debates between the participants rage on.

To be a part of the team working to find the answers, head over to Discord and start the Assassin's Creed Shadows experience quest.

