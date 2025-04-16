How to solve the Closed Exhibit Puzzle in Blue Prince

The Closed Exhibit Puzzle in Blue Prince is one of the trickier and harder-to-complete parts of the game. Getting to the Closed Exhibit will be a challenge itself, as it's a Found Floorplan. This means you will have to first acquire it by unlocking the Study Room Safe. Only then will it have a chance to appear while drafting.

Now, you might be wondering, "Why do I even need to solve the Closed Exhibit Puzzle in Blue Prince?" It's because you get an item called Paper Crown. It may not sound very interesting, but it does have utility, which we will get to later in this article. Here is how to go about solving the Closed Exhibit Puzzle in Blue Prince.

Get started on the Closed Exhibit Puzzle in Blue Prince

You'll need the Floorplan for the Closed Exhibit to draft it (Image via Raw Fury || YouTube/@postmodeorg)

As mentioned, the first thing you will need to do is unlock the Study Room Safe. This will give access to the Floorplan for the Closed Exhibit. When drafting, you will need to draft it in the Manor and then position a room that connects to the only sealed side of the Chamber.

Disable the security panel to get the Paper Crown (Image via Raw Fury || YouTube/@postmodeorg)

If you do this correctly, once you walk through the door, instead of a blocked exit, a security panel will come into view. You can slide open the little window to take a peek at the Paper Crown. Next, you will want to do the following tasks in this sequence while looking at the security panel:

Reveal Tripwire

Lower Barrier

Reset Alarm System

If done correctly, you have 10 seconds to run and get the Paper Crown. Once in your possession, you will have successfully solved the Closed Exhibit Puzzle in Blue Prince. On the off chance you couldn't grab the Paper Crown within the allowed time, there's no need to panic. You can go back, redo the aforementioned steps, and try again (and again if needed).

What does the Paper Crown do in Blue Prince?

The Paper Crown has much value (Image via Raw Fury || YouTube/@postmodeorg)

Much like the other Workshop Contraptions you can obtain in the Blue Prince, the (A Familiar Red) Paper Crown provides you with a buff, to speak. When drafting, if no Red Rooms are there among the first three Floorplans, you will be able to redraw the Floorplans.

The ability to reroll is undoubtedly going to come in handy as you progress and make your way towards Room 46 in the Blue Prince. With that in mind, try to solve the Closed Exhibit Puzzle in Blue Prince as soon as you can. It will help you later on in the game.

