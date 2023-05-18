How to solve the Dandelion puzzle in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, players will see large Dandelions from time to time. These are part of a mini-puzzle that rewards players with one of the most important things they can farm throughout the game - Korok Seeds. There are 900 Korok Seeds in this game, so finding them all will be incredibly challenging. However, an easy way to acquire some without too much work is to find these huge flowers scattered throughout Hyrule.

If you’re worried about dealing with Dandelions in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, don’t be. They’re pretty easy to handle, and the reward is worth any struggle you might have had initially. Here’s how to solve this puzzle anytime you come across it in Hyrule.

How to easily solve Dandelion puzzles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Unlike Sundelions, you cannot use Dandelions for food recipes throughout The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This huge flower is used to find Koroks and obtain Korok Seeds. They cannot be fused with other items or utilized in any other way besides finding and collecting them.

They are easy to spot, as they’re larger than any other flower you will typically find in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It looks like a fluffy-headed plant with five leaves on the bottom. They stand out quite well among the other flora of Hyrule.

You cannot just press A to scoop these up in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Instead, strike the Dandelion with a melee weapon, which makes the flower spiral quickly into the air, and fall to the ground. When it hits the ground, it respawns back at its initial location.

After trying everything, I figured out that all you have to do is press the A Button and grab the flower before it hits the ground. They spin in weird directions, though, so keep your eyes open. You can try as many times as you want to get a Dandelion.

Your reward is a Korok appearing, yelling, “Ya-ha-ha! You found me!” and rewarding you with a Korok seed. Korok seeds are essential in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, as they increase your slots for Weapons, Bows, and Shields.

Though you can repair your weapons, having as many slots for your inventory is still worth it. While hundreds of other Korok Seeds are scattered throughout Hyrule, it’s still worth it to track down and grab these Dandelions.

Doing this means hoarding the most powerful weapons in the game will be easier, so you don't have to drop or fuse things to make room for your Master Sword.

