Merlin Trials is a long series of puzzle side quests in Hogwarts Legacy. It consists of a massive collection of side missions spread all over the map of Hogwarts Legacy. Completing them will reward you with new gear slots, which are essential for the items you acquire.

You can unearth over 50 of these trials by looking for the quill icon on the map. These locations will also sport stone circles with a swirl pattern. After unlocking and completing the first Merlin Trial side quest, the rest of the quest sites open up on the map and can be completed later during free-roam.

Here is a guide on how to find and complete the Merlin Trials in the South Hogwarts region of Hogwarts Legacy.

Solving all Merlin Trials: South Hogwarts region

Unlocking the first Trial

To start the side quest, you will need to find Nora Treadwell. Nora is an archeologist, and you can find her near a tent by the Great Lake in the southern region of the map. Talk to her to trigger the "Trial of Merlin" side quest.

Useful spells to have for the quest

You will need a few spells to overcome the obstacles in these puzzles. So make sure to unlock and practice them before going after these trials:

Revelio Reparo Depulso Flipendo Confringo Lumos Wingardium Leviosa

Different types of puzzles

Most of the puzzles have just a few different types. These are repeated across all the trials, and knowing them early on will be useful while attempting them.

1) Lighting Braziers

You must light multiple Braziers on stone pedestals to complete the trial. Lighting one up will trigger it to sink into the ground. Before it does, you must light up all the other Braziers. Locate them all beforehand with Revelio and use the Confringo spell instead of Incendio to light them quickly from a distance.

2) Flipping stone cubes

For this puzzle, you must use Flipendo on the three given cubes to line them up with the footstalls these cubes rest on. They will have different symbols that you must line up per directions. The cubes will also have directional arrows to guide you in lining them up.

3) Destroying Orbs

For this one, you will need to destroy the orbs sitting on top of pillars around the mark on the ground at the quest site. As soon as you trigger the puzzle, use basic casting or Confringo to smash the orbs. You might have to look around to find them, but smashing them is fairly simple.

4) Moth Trial

Here you will find cubes with Moonstone crystals inside them. Use Lumos to attract moths and return them to these cubes to complete the puzzle. These magical moths glow brightly, making them easy to find.

5) Parkour Trial

In this quest, big stone blocks will be sitting by the circular inscription on the ground. Completing the challenge simply requires you to climb the first one and jump onto the others without falling to the ground.

6) Repairing Statues

This puzzle will have a few broken statues that must be repaired. Simply use Reparo to fix these structures and complete the puzzle.

7) Rolling Stone Balls

Once you start the puzzle, you will find sphere-shaped pockets in sets of five on stone platforms around the quest area. Looking around, you will see the corresponding stone balls that can fit in these pockets. They will also be in sets of five and somewhat resemble the Quaffles used in Quidditch. Use control spells to move them to these platforms.

8) "Golf" Trial

What we have is a bowl-shaped circular pocket on the ground. Find the magical stone sphere and move it to these pockets to complete the quests. Use control spells like Accio or Wingardium Liviosa to move them. You can also knock them around with spells like Depulso.

9) Destroying Stones

This one is also fairly simple. Start the quest and look around the trial area for stones with four glowing green dots. Blow them up using attack spells like Confringo. If they are hard to spot, use Revelio to unravel their locations.

All South Hogwarts Merlin Trial locations and solutions

The South Hogwarts region has numerous challenges across all Merlin Trial quests in Hogwarts legacy. Given below are their locations. A quick description is also provided for your reference. You can find a detailed guide here.

1) Trial 1

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 1 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: Dock

Trial Type: Lighting Braziers

Spells needed: Confringo, Incendio

2) Trial 2

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 2 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: Lower Hogsfield

Trial type: Rolling Stone Balls

Spells required: Accio, Wingardium Leviosa

3) Trial 3

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 3 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: Lower Hogsfield

Trial type: Golf Trial

Spells required: Wingardium Leviosa

4) Trial 4

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 4 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: Hills to the west of Lower Hogsfield

Trial type: Destroying Stones

Spells required: Confringo

5) Trial 5

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 5 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: Hills to the west of Lower Hogsfield

Trial type: Moth Trial

Spells required: Lumos

6) Trial 6

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 6 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: Lower Hogsfield

Trial type: Golf Trial

Spells required: Wingardium Leviosa

7) Trial 7

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 7 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: South of Hogsmeade Valley

Trial type: Destroying Orbs

Spells required: Confringo, Basic Casting

8) Trial 8

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 8 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: South of Hogsmeade Valley

Trial type: Parkour Trial

Spells required: None

9) Trial 9

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 9 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: West of Aranshire

Trial type: Moth Trial

Spells required: Lumos

10) Trial 10

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 10 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: Leopold Babcocke

Trial type: Lighting Braziers

Spells required: Incendio, Confringo

11) Trial 11

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 11 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: Aranshire

Trial type: Moth Trial

Spells required: Lumos

12) Trial 12

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 12 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: South of Aranshire

Trial type: Golf Trial

Spells required: Wingardium Leviosa

13) Trial 13

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 13 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: Aranshire

Trial type: Rolling Stone Balls

Spells required: Accio, Wingardium Leviosa

14) Trial 14

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 14 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: East of Aranshire

Trial type: Golf Trial

Spells required: Wingarium Leviosa

15) Trial 15

Merlin Trials in South Hogwarts region location 15 (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com)

Location: East of Lower Hogsfield

Trial type: Destroying Stones

Spells required: Confringo

These are the Merlin Trials found in the South Hogwarts region. One important requirement of these quests is the Mallowsweet leaves, which are required to start every trial. If you need tips on obtaining them, refer to this article.

Though some are a little time-consuming, most are easy to solve. Make sure to unlock and practice the needed spells before going after these trials. Remember, Revelio is your best friend, so when in doubt, give your wand a swish to reveal instruments of interest.

