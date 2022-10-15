How to solve Scorn Act 1 Crane Slide puzzle

Besides grisly and grotesque visuals, Scorn also has several puzzles to solve that can be particularly frustrating for players. While going through the first Act of the game, players will see some machines on the rails, leading to one of the first major ones in the game, the Crane Sliding Puzzle.

After going up an elevator that leads to a circular room, this puzzle will begin. Here is how players can overcome this Scorn puzzle and progress deeper into the nightmarish hellscape of this first-person shooter.

The solution to Scorn’s Crane Sliding puzzle

The puzzle will start with the player seeing a number of pods on the wall, as well as a pair of pedestals. One controls the grabber, while the other focuses on the crane. The ultimate goal is to move the pods with white marks to the glowing portion of the puzzle.

First off, move a single pair of pods with one broken pod. Slide them until they no longer block the lone pod with white marks on it. This will allow you to slide the pod with white marks to the lit circle. Use the grabber arm to crush it.

Now, move the original pair of pods back into place. Below that, there’s a pod on its own. Move it to the left, so that there are two pods under the one that just moved. You’ll see three pods at the bottom of the puzzle, all alone. Grab the bottom right-most pod, move it up once and to the right once.

From that space, move left twice, up once, grab the pod, and move it all the way to the left, then down once. Look to the top of the puzzle and grab the third pod from the left. Move the pod down once and then all the way to the left.

Look to the next white-marked pod. It has a pod connected beneath it. Move it all the way to the top, all the way left, and then all the way down. In the next step of this Scorn puzzle, move the pods on the top left, all the way to the bottom right of the puzzle.

Move the pods next to the white pod up, all the way to the right, and then all the way down to the top of the pods you just moved. Repeat this process for the very first set of pods you moved, the ones directly under the glowing panel.

Repeat this process again for the other two individual pods on the left. We are clearing the path so that the white pod can easily move left and get to the glowing pod. Move the white-marked pod all the way to the left, so the white pod is in the glowing circle.

To wrap up this Scorn puzzle, go to the grabber and smash the final white pod.

It’s a very simple sliding tile puzzle, once players have seen it in action. This is one of many such puzzles in Scorn, and with time and patience, players can overcome them and delve deeper into Ebb Software's horror-shooter.

