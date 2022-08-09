How to fix the Status Savannah error on Call of Duty Warzone

Just like any other game, Call of Duty Warzone also has its share of errors which make the title unplayable for the players. Errors like developers error 6093, error code 47 and error code 48 are some uncommonly irritating error messages plaguing the game.

Players are more than likely to encounter one error code in the Call of Duty Warzone: ' status: SAVANNAH.' This annoying error pops up when players are trying to connect to their friends and prevents them from doing so. The main reason behind this error is that the players and their friends are not running the latest version of the game.

Fortunately, this is an error that has a much easier solution than others in the game. So without any further delay, let's look at the fix for 'status: SAVANNAH' so that players can return to having a wonderful time with their friends in Warzone.

Fix for 'status: SAVANNAH' error in Call of Duty Warzone PC

For those who like to play Warzone on PC, there are two ways to solve the 'status: SAVANNAH' error.

1) Update Call of Duty Warzone

It has been observed that the 'status: SAVANNAH' error pops up for those who do not have Call of Duty Warzone updated to the latest version. As such, PC players must pursue the following steps to update their game to the latest version.

Start up Battle.net client. Then select ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Click on the gear button beside Warzone, and then click on ‘Check for Updates’ If there are any outstanding updates left to install, do so. Restart the game and try to connect to friends.

Players are advised to keep their automatic updates on rather than opting for manual updates to prevent the 'status: SAVANNAH' issue from arising. Players will have to shift to a more complicated process to solve the problem if these steps are insufficient to eliminate the error.

2) Delete corrupted files

The 'status: SAVANNAH' error can also be caused by the presence of corrupted data files in the game's main directory. Due to this, users will have to follow the steps mentioned below to mitigate the issue.

1) Go to the PC's main directory/folder of Warzone.

2) Delete the following files and ensure that no other files are deleted.

code_post_gfx.psob

data0.dcache

data1.dcache

techsets_captive.psob

techsets_common.psob

techsets_common_base_mp.psob

techsets_common_mp.psob

techsets_common_sp.psob

techsets_estate.psob

techsets_global_stream_mp.psob

techsets_lab.psob

techsets_mp_frontend.psob

techsets_stpetersburg.psob

toc0.dcache

toc1.dache

3) Start the Battle.net client.

4) Click on the gear icon beside Warzone and select 'Scan and Repair.'

5) Once the process is complete, open the game to connect to friends.

Fix for 'status: SAVANNAH' on Call of Duty Warzone PS

For players who play Warzone on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the fix for this error is a bit less complicated than its PC counterpart. To get rid of this issue, players will have to follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Go to the home screen of the respective console. Scroll along the game bar and reach Call of Duty Warzone. Press the ‘Options’ button on the controller. After that, select ‘Checking For Updates.’ Once the game is updated, there should be no more issues of 'status: SAVANNAH'

Fix for 'status: SAVANNAH' on Call of Duty Warzone Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S

For users who like to play Warzone on their Xbox game consoles, the fix for 'status: SAVANNAH' is as simple as PlayStation players. They will have to follow the steps below to eliminate the error message.

Go to ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Search for the game’s reserve data and uninstall it The game will now automatically update itself. Once the update is done, start up Warzone and try joining your friends.

These are the fixes for the 'status: SAVANNAH' error in Warzone, and players can use them to connect back with their friends in the game.

