Hell is Us: How to solve the Watcher's Nest coffin puzzle

After unlocking the Watcher's Nest in Hell is Us, you must unlock the coffin in the underground to get an item and progress in the story. However, knowing where to place the Ceramic Flower tokens can be quite tricky. You must thoroughly search the whole area and look for clues.

Ad

This guide highlights the solution to the Watcher's Nest coffin puzzle in Hell is Us.

Note: This guide mainly focuses on the main story progression of Hell is Us.

Watcher's Nest coffin puzzle in Hell is Us: Solution

Get the Ceramic Flower tokens

Collect the tokens from the underground tomb (Image via Nacon)

After entering the Watcher's Nest at Vyssa Hills, head to the underground section to find the room with Pentos Algea's coffin. From there, collect the Ceramic Flower tokens.

Ad

Trending

Where to place the Ceramic Flower tokens in Hell is Us?

When the tokens are collected, the next task is to put them in four specific locations across the Watcher's Nest. These locations can be found after finding various clues.

Nonetheless, here are the four locations where you must put the Ceramic Flower tokens to solve the Watcher's Nest coffin puzzle in Hell is Us:

Ceramic Flower 1

First Ceramic Flower token location (Image via Nacon)

Place one of the Ceramic Flower tokens in the groove on the right side of the blue-colored banner.

Ad

Ceramic Flower 2

Second Ceramic Flower token location (Image via Nacon)

Place the second Ceramic Flower token in the rightmost groove, which is below the Vigil symbol.

Ad

Ceramic Flower 3

Third Ceramic Flower token location (Image via Nacon)

Reach near the Watcher's Nest entrance to find the area with multiple shields and grooves. There, place the third Ceramic Flower token in the third groove from the left.

Ad

Ceramic Flower 4

Fourth Ceramic Flower token location (Image via Nacon)

Go to the small room behind the whiteboard. Then, place the final Ceramic Flower token on the left side wall, which mentions "Algea."

Ad

Open the coffin in the Watcher's Nest

Pull the lever to open the coffin (Image via Nacon)

After placing all four Ceramic Flower tokens in the mentioned grooves, you will hear a rumbling noise. Next, return to the underground tomb and pull the lever near the coffin to complete the Watcher's Nest coffin puzzle in Hell is Us.

Ad

Finally, collect the Blue Flower Scroll to progress in the story. You must take it to Ernest Cadell in Senedra Forest (first NPC) to unlock the next region in the game.

Additionally, you will also be able to find the Vigil Elder after going upstairs in the Watcher's Nest.

Eternity Computer password in the Watcher's Nest (Mystery)

If you're unable to unlock the password-protected Eternity Computer in the Watcher's Nest, here is its password:

Ad

241244

You can find its related clue later in the story. After unlocking the computer, the Eternity Mystery will be solved.

Also read: How to unlock the Senedra Forest chest (Cadell Family Treasure)

How to collect rewards from the Vigil Elder in Hell is Us

Perform Good Deeds and close Timeloops to get rewards from the Vigil Elder (Image via Nacon)

As you solve the coffin puzzle in the Watcher's Nest, it grants you access to talk to the Vigil Elder. He will also give you the Guardian Detector to track the Timeloop Guardians. Killing them will unlock an area-specific Timeloop.

Ad

Furthermore, you will be able to collect rewards from the Vigil Elder, depending on your work. Complete the Good Deeds and close the Timeloops, and then return to the Vigil Elder. Then, select their respective questions to receive the rewards.

This concludes our guide to solving the Watcher's Nest coffin puzzle in Hell is Us.

Check out more Hell is Us guides from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.