How to spectate matches and other players in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 released its Season three on February 7th, 2023 adding a ton of new content and a new map called Antarctic Peninsula. The title's return has included big upgrades that have not only enticed newbies but have also prompted veterans to return.

There are a variety of maps and heroes available in the game. Overwatch 2 enthusiasts invest a lot of time learning new strategies and perfecting each hero to climb the ranks in the competitive scene. The game appears to be incredibly complicated for beginners. The greatest method for learning the fundamentals from a friend is spectator mode.

The mechanics of this mode and how to watch a friend play are covered in detail in the following article.

About Spectator mode in Overwatch 2

The spectator option allows a player to observe and watch a friend play without interfering.

This feature is accessible in three modes in Overwatch 2: Quick Play, Arcade mode, and Custom Games. The spectator option is not accessible in Ranked matches since having one extra member watching the game and delivering callouts will provide a competitive edge.

Spectator mode may be used to either train newbies by providing advice while watching them play, or the latter can observe and understand the game's basic mechanics by watching a friend play.

Procedures to follow to spectate Quick Play and Arcade

Players can watch Quick Play and Arcade matches, but they must repeat the process to watch the next match once the previous one ends, as spectators are not carried over automatically to the next match.

To spectate, one must follow these steps:

1) First, the player must watch until his friend has successfully entered and loaded into a Quick Play or Arcade match.

2) After that, access the friends list from the main menu.

3) From the list, choose the friend you want to observe and select their name.

4) Click on Spectate and wait for the match to load on your screen.

Once you've loaded into the game, you'll be able to freely spectate any player on your friend's team and watch them play without becoming involved. Even if someone quits between matches, you will not be placed in.

Procedure to Spectate a Custom Match

If you wish to spectate a Custom Match in Overwatch 2, the aforementioned approach will not apply, and there is a limit to the number of people spectating a custom lobby. Each will have a maximum of two spectators. They may, however, swap between teams and view every player.

Steps one must follow:

1) You must join or create a Custom lobby.

2) Below, you will find the Spectators area; click on the blank box to become a spectator.

3) When all players are ready, the match must be manually started, and you must wait for the game to load on your screen.

4) Once the game has loaded, you can switch between players and observe them play.

This is all the information one needs to know about the spectator feature in Overwatch 2.

