How to take rest in Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 has already appealed to many gamers since its recent release. Hideo Kojima's latest title features a significantly larger map compared to its predecessor. It is filled with rugged mountains, deep rivers, and many deadly BT zones. In the game, constantly moving with heavy cargo on your back can drain Sam Porter's health and stamina. Thus, taking breaks is necessary.
This guide explains how to rest in Death Stranding 2 and keep Sam in peak shape.
Taking rest in Death Stranding 2 explained
Like in the sequel, resting is a core mechanic in DS2. It helps you recover stamina and refill blood levels. You can either do so in your Private Room or the wild.
Resting in the Private Room
Private Rooms are safe areas where Sam recovers completely. You will find them in all major facilities, distribution centers, and of course, on your very own DHV Magellan ship. Here's how to rest in a Private Room:
- Walk into the facility or DHV Magellan's entrance.
- Stand on the elevator platform.
- Hold the Square button to descend.
Once you are inside, Sam sleeps, thereby restoring his stamina and blood levels. It also refills the ammo, although this does not apply to grenades.
Resting in the wild
If there are no nearby facilities, you can rest anywhere in the wild. However, this can be fairly risky, so make sure to find a safe spot away from BTs and enemies. Here's how to make him rest when outdoors:
- Hold the Square button to make Sam sit down.
- You will get the option to either sleep or massage your shoulders.
While resting in the wild doesn't fully heal or refill your ammo, it still helps Sam recover enough stamina to keep going. Note that massaging your shoulders helps ease fatigue, but restores your stamina very slowly. Interestingly, if you leave Sam sitting idle for too long, he will eventually fall asleep.
That concludes our guide on how to let Sam Porter rest in Death Stranding 2.
