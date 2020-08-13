Minecraft is truly the pinnacle of the sandbox-style genre of games as it gives players full rein to explore the world as they wish. The only thing limiting the player in the game is their own imagination.

The world of Minecraft rewards exploration and interaction with the various elements in the game. There are several life forms present in the game and players can even go about befriending a bunch of these animals.

A fox is one of the animals that can be found in the wilderness of Minecraft. These animals can be a little tricky to find as they are very rare. They are comparatively rarer than some of the other animal life found in Minecraft.

It is possible to befriend foxes in Minecraft, and they will then follow the player around. It might not be much help mechanically or gameplay-wise but it is certainly a nice little element of the game.

How to tame a fox in Minecraft

In order to befriend a fox, you will have to start from scratch, quite literally. It isn't possible for players to befriend an adult fox so, in order to befriend a fox, they must create one in Minecraft.

This does not mean that you can 'Frankenstein' a fox on your crafting table. You would instead have to encourage two other foxes to mate so a baby fox is born. In order to get two foxes to mate, follow these steps:

Find foxes in the Taiga biomes. Taiga are some of the colder forests found on the surface in Minecraft. Foxes spawn in these areas in groups of two to four, and they have a 5 per cent chance of spawning as baby foxes. Once you've found a couple of foxes, feed each of the foxes with one sweet berry each. Wait for them to mate. The freshly-hatched fox will now follow the player around.

Advertisement

However, keep in mind that baby foxes might follow around other foxes, so be sure to separate them from the herd. The best way to do this is by attaching a lead to them and walking away from the pack.

A lead can be found in the world, but it is better to craft one using 4 string and 1 slimeball.