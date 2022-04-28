How to tame Thylacoleo in ARK: Lost Island in 2022

ARK: Lost Island is one of the largest maps on ARK: Survival Evolved. It combines some of the previous hits like The Island, Ragnarok, Scorched Earth, Genesis, etc. The map isn't the only thing that has gotten larger, as the already wide variety of tames are now joined by three new creatures voted for by the ARK community. These include the spike-throwing Amargasaurus, the baboon family's Dinopithecus and flying backpacks Sinomacrops.

But the older tames are still as important as they were. All the popular mounts, battle mounts, gliders, goods carriers, and fliers are still quite relevant. Thylacoleos are one of the most ferocious transporters in the game. They are strong, fast, and great high-jumpers. With a tamed Thylacoleo. players can travel long distances while remaining safe. This article will discuss all the easy ways to tame a Thylacoleo in ARK: Lost Island.

Taming a Thylacoleo on ARK: Lost Island

Thylacoleos are one of the most popular reliable marsupial tames in ARK: Lost Island. Due to their sheer strength and great jumping ability, they have been a fan favorite for ages. In ARK: Lost Island, Coleos can mostly be found in the Redwood biome, right in the middle of the map.

Thylacoleos are ferocious predators mostly found in trees waiting for their prey. With their sharp teeth and strong jaws, they can deal massive damage using bite attacks. Additionally, their pounce can dismount any rider. Like Kaprosuchus, Coleos can dismount a rider and pin them down, or like Megalosaurus, they can pin the mount itself. However, it must be noted that these "Marsupial Lions" only chase players when they are too close.

Thylacoleo is a great mount because of its physical strength and ability to jump long distances. Many raiding tribes keep this tame for ambushes and unfair fights. Even in PvE mode, it is a moderately safe mount and good for killing creatures and farming meat, chitin, and leather.

Foods needed for taming

In ARK: Lost Island, Thylacoleos are one of the few creatures that prefer cooked meat over raw meat. To tame a Thylacoleo, the foods that work best are (from the most to least effective): exceptional kibble, cooked lamb chop, raw mutton, cooked prime meat, cooked meat, raw prime meat, and raw meat. Here is a table with the approximate time and food needed to tame a Level 150 Coleo at the default taming rate:

Food Extraordinary kibble Cooked lamb chop Cooked prime meat Cooked meat Time 25:35 mins. 1:52 hrs. 2:31 hrs. 2:12 hrs. Quantity 8 60 81 141

How to knock down a Thylacoleo

Due to their high movement speed, good damage, solid health, and ability to pin down any player or their mount, Thylacoleos are difficult to tame in ARK: Lost Island. Thylacoleos also have a high torpor recovery rate, so the player needs a lot of tranq darts and longneck rifle shots, with a higher level being better.

One of the two easiest methods to knock down a Thylacoleo is by shooting them from a flying mount. Literally any flying mount that allows the player to shoot while riding, has a lot of health, with solid armor, and is faster than Coleo, can be used. Griffin is a great option in this situation. Again, players must be prepared to lose their mount or their own lives in the process.

The second option to knock down a Coleo in ARK: Lost Island is by using traps. The simplest design for a trap is a 3x3 wooden room with walls, a ramp at one side and doors on the other side, large enough for only a human to pass. One must make this trap neither too close, nor too far away from the Coleo, as the Thylacoleo could easily catch up to a human while being lured over long distances.

Once it is trapped, players can start shooting tranq darts. But once the Thylacoleo starts losing blood, the shooting process needs to be slowed down to a single tranquilizer dart per 4 seconds. After it is knocked down, players must clear the area of any other creatures that might hunt down the injured Coleo, in multiplayer, a player can focus on taming the Coleo while others keep the area clear.

In ARK: Lost Island, the Thylacoleo is a difficult creature to tame, but using the mentioned tips and tricks, players can do so easily.

