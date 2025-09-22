How to throw weapons in Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light: The Beast, like past entries, allows players to throw held weapons at enemies. While this can be handy in certain scenarios, the game does not explain this feature to the player. Although fans returning to the series will be familiar with this mechanic and expect to see it in Kyle Crane's latest outing, newcomers may not.
This guide explains how to use weapons as projectiles in Dying Light: The Beast.
How do you throw weapons in Dying Light: The Beast?
This is a melee-centric survival horror game, meaning players will encounter countless weapons that they can use to fend off infected and more dangerous mutants. As such, there is no shortage of makeshift tools and weapons lying around.
The game has lite RPG mechanics with stats for gear, so while certain weapons are more useful than others, they can all be chucked at foes. To throw weapons in Dying Light: The Beast, you must charge up your attack and then press the throw button - this is the right stick on consoles and the F key on PC.
The game features a weapon durability system, so if you're using lower-tier weapons that are on the verge of breaking or are broken, you can throw any held tool at incoming foes. Note that blunt weapons like hammers can knock foes down, while sharp ones, such as knives, can one-shot normal enemies if they crit.
That said, try to use weapons that aren't too useful and retain your good gear. Also, upgrade and repair them when needed. Throwing items is not just limited to weapons, but also objects in the environment - this includes explosive canisters. This can be handy to throw off a chase in the game if you time it right.
Dying Light: The Beast is on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and will also get PS4 and Xbox One renditions by the end of 2025.
