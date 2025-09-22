How to get Leviathan Axe from God of War in Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light: The Beast features several hidden weapons, including the Leviathan Axe from God of War. This Easter Egg introduces an axe with the same recall mechanic as in God of War, where it returns to you after being thrown. However, in this game, it is called the Ciupaga, a legendary one-handed axe. Unlike Kratos’ weapon, it is less durable, so you should save it for crucial moments. Why this matters will be explained in the final section of this article.

Ad

To learn the exact location of the Leviathan Axe in Dying Light: The Beast, keep reading.

How to acquire the Leviathan Axe from God of War in Dying Light: The Beast

To obtain the Leviathan Axe from God of War in Dying Light: The Beast, head to the National Park (Woods Nature Reserve) region. In the D5 map section, look for a large building called the Misty Forest Resort. The axe is located here, placed above a door near the top of the structure.

Ad

Trending

Location where you need to go (Image via Techland || X/@Okami13_)

You cannot access it from inside the building, so you’ll need to climb up from the outside. Stand in front of the resort, then move to the right side, where you can climb up the wall. Once on the first platform, climb the fence and jump to the next platform to reach the roof.

Ad

Location of the axe (Image via Techland || YouTube/ Lootward)

From there, move across the roof to the back of the resort, where you’ll find a balcony. Climb onto it, and just above the door, you’ll see the axe placed horizontally. Jump onto the balcony fence to reach and collect it.

Ad

Also read: All legendary weapon locations in DL: The Beast (guide in progress)

As mentioned, this legendary one-handed axe, Ciupaga, functions much like Kratos’ Leviathan Axe, allowing you to throw it at zombies and recall it back. However, each throw consumes stamina, and the axe has limited durability with no option to repair it. Because of this, you should use this weapon only when needed rather than as a primary weapon.

Ad

Also read: All easter eggs in DL: The Beast and how to find them (Work in progress list)

For the latest DL: The Beast news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.