All legendary weapon locations in Dying Light: The Beast (work in progress guide)

Dying Light: The Beast features various hidden treasures, and legendary weapons are among the most exciting ones to discover. These weapons possess extraordinary power and stats, offering an easier way to eliminate the undead, along with making your journey a bit easier. The process of obtaining them is equally enjoyable, as it requires following specific steps.

At the moment, only five hidden legendary weapons are known. If more are discovered, we will update this article accordingly. For now, consider this a work in progress and read on to learn the locations and procedure to acquire these five legendary weapons in Dying Light: The Beast.

Locations of all known legendary weapons in Dying Light: The Beast

Here are the five currently discovered legendary weapons in Dying Light: The Beast:

The Eraser legendary rifle

legendary rifle Sunray legendary revolver

legendary revolver The Statement legendary shotgun

legendary shotgun Strauss & Broda legendary one-handed machete

legendary one-handed machete The Elite legendary pistol

Below are the locations and step-by-step guides on how you can acquire each of these legendary weapons in the game.

The Eraser legendary rifle

The Eraser legendary rifle location (Image via Techland || YouTube/LunarGaming)

To obtain The Eraser, head to The Vale region on the eastern side of the map, Castor Woods. Locate the Farms Tower Safe Spot and move southeast until you find a small shack with a locked door.

Circle around the shack and you’ll see some wooden boxes. Break them to reveal a small vent opening. Crouch, head inside, and start the generator. After starting it, go to the fuse box and connect a cable. While holding the cable, face west and look for some broken walls. Climb up the broken wall to reach a small platform with a dead zombie and another fuse box. Connect the cable here.

Once you do that, a bunker door just below the platform will unlock. Enter the bunker and you’ll notice a movable cupboard. Push it aside to reveal another vent entrance, which you can force open.

Now, go back to the fuse box where you connected the cable on the platform. Remove the cable, carry it inside the bunker, and connect it to the fuse box located in the room behind the vent. This will power up the bunker and unlock the two doors inside.

Take the left door, where you’ll encounter two undead. Defeat them, and in front of you will be a metal cabinet. Lockpick (easy) the cabinet. Once unlocked, you’ll find The Eraser legendary rifle inside.

Also read: Where to find Grappling Hook in Dying Light: The Beast

Sunray legendary revolver

Sunray legendary revolver location (Image via Techland || YouTube/LunarGaming)

Travel to Golden Pine Park and head toward the northeastern side, where you’ll see two houses on your map. Go to the top one and enter through the window.

Inside, make your way to the bathroom, where you’ll find a dead body. Be careful, as a zombie will suddenly attack when you enter. Eliminate it, then check the dead body to get a power fuse.

Next, move to the living room on the east side of the house. Exit through the window there, and outside you’ll find a basement entrance. Open the hatch and go inside.

Inside the basement, replace the old fuse in the fuse box with the one you just collected. This will restore power and unlock a door on your right. Enter the room, and opposite the dining table, look for a small vent opening. Inside, you’ll spot a locked safe.

Enter the code "2 2 19" to unlock the safe, and you’ll obtain the Sunray legendary revolver.

Also read: How to do duplication glitch in Dying Light: The Beast

The Statement legendary shotgun

The Statement legendary shotgun location (Image via Techland || YouTube/LunarGaming)

Go to the Pembroke area and head south, where you’ll find a few structures. Look for a small shack with a locked door. Circle around to locate a vent entrance that you can force open.

Once inside, start the generator and connect the cable to the nearby fuse box. After that, unlock the door and carry the cable outside. Directly in front of the shack, you’ll see a house. Move to the right side of this house, where you’ll find another fuse box. Connect the cable there.

This will restore power to the house, unlocking its door. Enter and proceed to the far end of the building, where you’ll find a work table. On it lies The Statement legendary shotgun.

Strauss & Broda legendary one-handed machete

Strauss & Broda legendary one-handed machete location (Image via Techland || YouTube/Lootward)

Head to the Industrial Zone, just east of Golden Pine Park, where you’ll find a Taxi building. Your goal is to reach the roof. To do so, circle around the building until you spot a ladder. To access it, climb onto a dumpster, then onto the next platform, which will bring you within reach of the ladder. Climb all the way up to the roof.

At the top, you’ll see a small locked room. Pick the lock to enter. Inside, look for a wall-mounted box. Knock on it repeatedly. This will take some time, but eventually you’ll be able to open it.

Inside the box, you’ll find the Strauss & Broda legendary one-handed machete.

Also read: How to fast travel in Dying Light: The Beast

The Elite legendary pistol

The Elite legendary pistol location (Image via Techland || YouTube/GosuNoob)

Go to the National Park region, specifically the Monastery area, and locate the red bridge. Above the bridge, you’ll find a few containers. Two of them can be lockpicked.

In a container, you’ll encounter a zombie. Defeat it to obtain the Convoy Access Card. Next, unlock the second container. This one requires power to fully open its locked door.

Head to the west side of the bridge, where you’ll find a generator. Activate the generator and connect the cable to the nearby fuse box. Carry the cable back to the second container and connect it to its fuse box to power it up.

With power restored, use the Convoy Access Card on the locked door. Once it opens, head inside to find The Elite legendary pistol.

For the latest Dying Light: The Beast news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

