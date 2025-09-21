Best beginner's tips & tricks in Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light: The Beast is a challenging new adventure in the franchise, taking returning protagonist Kyle Crane to the all-new setting of Castor Woods. As such, newcomers will undoubtedly feel overwhelmed once they start exploring the open world and face the horrors within while on the path to vengeance.

Here are some handy tips for new explorers looking to make their early hours in Dying Light: The Beast a little easier. Read on to learn more.

Useful beginner's tips to get players started with Dying Light: The Beast

Nighttime is the most dangerous time in the game (Image via Techland)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a lot of what applied to previous games, especially Dying Light 2: Stay Human, stands true in The Beast as well.

1) Unlock Safehouses while exploring

The game's world is dotted with Safehouses to claim. These offer a momentary respite from the danger and chases out in the open, as players can rest, pass the time, and check their stash.

Sometimes, activating a Safehouse may require turning on a power generator or clearing the area of zombies. However, it is worth activating as many Safehouses as you encounter to make traversal easier, since there is no fast travel in the game.

2) Stick to rooftop traversal at night

When night falls, the dangerous Volatile zombies roam the sandbox of Castor Woods. Dealing with them can be tough, even with kitted up at higher levels, so fleeing from them during the game's early hours is important.

The best way to leave Volatiles, and zombies in general, biting the dust is to stick to rooftops during nighttime. The night's double XP bonus should also level up Kyle Crane's acrobatic parkour maneuvers faster, on top of granting players extra safety for staying away from zombies.

3) Lockpicking is quite forgiving

Castor Woods is filled with secrets locked away behind doors and safes, many of which can be broken into using a lockpick. This initiates a lockpicking minigame, which requires having lockpicks to engage with in the first place.

Players need not worry, however, as lockpicks only break after eight uses and backing out before they reach that point and retrying refreshes that count. This means players will be unlikely to waste lockpicks even when faced against harder locks.

4) Loot as frequently as possible

With both indoor and outdoor areas available to explore in Castor Woods, there are tons of places to loot, from crates and lockers to bodies of fallen enemies. These not only grant useful items like Bandages to heal, but also resources that can be invested in crafting.

As is series tradition, the game features weapon durability as well as an upgrade system. In other words, players can't have too many resources, so it is advisable to loot and ransack every area for its goods to aid Kyle Crane in his journey to defeat the Baron via means of upgrading and acquiring new weapons.

5) Use vehicles whenever feasible

Drivable cars return from the original game's DLC. With no fast travel in the game, this will be players' main mode of transport. When there are no rooftops to clamber over to create distance between threats, a vehicle is often the only option for making a getaway in wide-open, forested areas.

That said, there are limitations in place; vehicles require fuel to run and can get damaged, or even destroyed. So players must exercise caution when driving, especially at night.

Dying Light: The Beast is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with PS4 and Xbox One versions scheduled for release in late 2025.

