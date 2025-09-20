How to get Spectral Bat in Dying Light: The Beast

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 20, 2025 03:42 GMT
Spectral Bat in Dying Light: The Beast
Spectral Bat in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland)

The Spectral Bat in Dying Light: The Beast is a brand-new collectible reward in the game. It is a reward that has been offered by developers on account of the immense success and the positive reviews that have been garnered by Techland's brand-new sequel to the Dying Light series.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can get your hands on the Spectral Bat in Dying Light: The Beast. Read below to know more.

How to unlock Spectral Bat in Dying Light: The Beast

The Spectral Bat in Dying Light: The Beast is a free collectible reward. As we stated above, the developers have offered this as a token of gratitude to the community for all the positive reviews that they have shared about the game. With over 8000 reviews on Steam and a stunning 90% recommendation percentage, players' recommendations for Dying Light: The Beast have been tagged 'Very Positive' on the platform.

Now, to unlock this new collectible weapon in the game, all you need to do is update the title to the latest version using Steam and launch it again. Upon doing so, you will automatically get access to the Spectral Bat within your inventory in Dying Light: The Beast.

Fans have had a hoot experiencing Techland's brand-new title. With an active dev panel working in the background, and fresh patches being released to fix any ongoing issues, we definitely believe that it deserves all the positivity it has attained to date.

That's everything that you need to know about getting your hands on the Spectral Bat in Dying Light: The Beast.

