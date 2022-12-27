How to get Overwatch 2 holiday Twitch drops?

Blizzard Entertainment offers players the chance to obtain special holiday presents for Overwatch 2. These cosmetics can be acquired through a fairly easy method by every Overwatch player. As the holiday season progresses, players might want to get their hands on some of the exclusive gifts.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch Happy Holidays The best gift is spending time with your loved onesHappy Holidays The best gift is spending time with your loved ones ❤️ Happy Holidays 🎁 https://t.co/5d5CXfhlZZ

Overwatch 2 has already provided some gorgeous cosmetics recently. Blizzard is always on the lookout for chances to make fans happy in every instance possible. From Halloween events to holidays, fans are packed up with free gifts every now and then.

This article will guide players on how to obtain the absolutely free Twitch drops.

Obtaining Overwatch 2 festive Twitch drops

Get festive with these new FREE Twitch Drops. Watch any stream in the Overwatch 2 Category to qualify now through January 4:



2 Hours: Festive DVa Victory Pose

🛷 6 Hours: Sleighing DVa Legendary Skin Happy Holidays, Cavalry! ☃️Get festive with these new FREE Twitch Drops. Watch any stream in the Overwatch 2 Category to qualify now through January 4:2 Hours: Festive DVa Victory Pose🛷 6 Hours: Sleighing DVa Legendary Skin Happy Holidays, Cavalry! ☃️Get festive with these new FREE Twitch Drops. Watch any stream in the Overwatch 2 Category to qualify now through January 4:🎄 2 Hours: Festive DVa Victory Pose🛷 6 Hours: Sleighing DVa Legendary Skin https://t.co/5sigroIFoJ

Players can acquire two free Twitch drops by watching any Overwatch 2 category stream on the platform until January 4. Here is how fans can participate:

Open Twitch and watch any stream in the Overwatch 2 category.

Watch the stream for two hours to acquire the Festive D.Va Victory Pose.

Watch for six hours to acquire the Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin.

To obtain both cosmetics, players will have to watch the Overwatch 2 category stream on Twitch for a total of six hours. Two hours for the Victory Pose and an extra four hours to acquire the Legendary Skin for D.Va.

These cosmetics can be acquired absolutely free of cost as they are holiday presents from Blizzard Entertainment. As of the time of writing, Overwatch fans still have about a week to obtain the drops. Idling a stream can also work, but fans must fulfill the criteria for the drops.

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OverwatchCaval Please note that the watch time is cumulative.



Watch 2 Hours for the Victory Pose, and then a further 4 Hours for the Legendary Skin (Totaling 6 Hours) Please note that the watch time is cumulative.Watch 2 Hours for the Victory Pose, and then a further 4 Hours for the Legendary Skin (Totaling 6 Hours) 📋 Please note that the watch time is cumulative. 🎁 Watch 2 Hours for the Victory Pose, and then a further 4 Hours for the Legendary Skin (Totaling 6 Hours)

The Victory Pose alone can be acquired if fans sit through a stream for two hours. However, to acquire the Legendary Skin, players must devote an extra four hours on top of the watch time they have already given.

Players must also be aware that if they sit through a stream for six hours without collecting the first drop, they will not be able to get the Legendary Skin. It is mandatory to collect the Victory Pose before obtaining the second reward.

Once obtained and collected, players will find these cosmetics in-game upon accessing D.Va's cosmetic list. Players will also have to link their Blizzard account to Twitch to participate.

Once linked, fans can tune into any of their favorite Overwatch streamers' livestreams, sit through the aforementioned times and acquire the legendary skin that will otherwise cost around $20.

Season 2 for Overwatch 2 has been a great run so far. With various additions and free cosmetics, players are already enjoying the sequel to the legendary hero-shooter. The second season has provided a good amount of content to fans with a new Tank Hero added to the roster along with a new map.

With more tweaks done to the characters, the meta changes every now and then. Fans can always hope to enjoy their favorite hero-shooter as Blizzard continues to make players happy with free cosmetics during special seasons.

Fans can expect more such content in the upcoming year, as Blizzard has already promised some great additions.

