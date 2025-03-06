How to get Thundering Fulgurite and Fulgurite Shard in Monster Hunter Wilds

Thundering Fulgurite and Fulgurite Shard in Monster Hunter Wilds are unique items that players can find in the vast expanse of the Forbidden Lands. These materials can be sold off to earn zenny or traded to acquire other objects. While the latter can be found with relative ease, the former is exclusive to a particular event that needs planning.

This article guides you on how to acquire Thundering Fulgurite and Fulgurite Shard in Monster Hunter Wilds.

A guide to acquiring Thundering Fulgurite and Fulgurite Shard in Monster Hunter Wilds

Fulgurite Shard

Fulgurite Shard in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Fulgurite Shard is a unique Rarity 4 item that can be found in the Windward Plains region. It has to be acquired from a Fulgurite Crystal. The shard can be sold to merchants for 100z or exchanged for other items with Kilama, who is located at the Kunafa Windsong Village in Windward Plains.

Here's what you can get by trading it:

Shards What you can get in return 2 Fulgurite Shards 2 Raw Meat 2 Fulgurite Shards 1 Bulaqchi Shell

Thundering Fulgrite

Thundering Fulgurite in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Finding Thundering Fulgrite in Wilds will not be easy, as these items only appear during specific occurrences in a biome's weather cycle known as Emergences. To find the said item, you must wait for the corresponding Thundering Fulgrite Emergence to occur in Windward Plains.

You can track Emergences through the world map. Just open it and hover over your desired region. Then, in the Environment Overview box on the right side, locate the Forecast tab and check if the particular Emergence is there or not.

Once this event is active, open the map. Afterward, use the Filter Icons menu and scroll down until you find the Fulgurite Vein option. This will show you all the relevant locations. Choose your desired harvesting spot and set a waypoint for it. Head there and harvest the Thundering Fulgrite from said vein. This item can be sold for 500z or traded.

Here are the different deals you can get:

Fulgurite What you can get in return 1 Thundering Fulgurite 1 Dalthydon Wool 1 Thundering Fulgurite 1 Quematrice Ignitier+ 1 Thundering Fulgurite 1 Rey Dau Plate

How to collect more Thundering Fulgurite and Fulgurite Shard

There are particular ways through which you can shorten your farming periods. One of these ways is through using a particular talisman. Head over to Gemma the Smithy and have her craft you the Geology charm. Upgrading it to level three will give you the Geologist Lvl. 3 skill, which provides an additional item when gathering at Mining Outcrops.

This concludes our guide on acquiring Thundering Fulgurite and Fulgurite Shard in Monster Hunter Wilds

