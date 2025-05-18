How to sell a house in House Flipper 2

Knowing how to sell a home in House Flipper 2 is important if you want to immerse yourself in realtor fantasy while playing the game. This building simulator title from Frozen District allows you to create homesteads, renovate them, and even do business. You can build your dream residence from scratch and simply live in it, or decide to enter the real estate business. It's possible to get a lot of money by buying a home, renovating it, and selling the same for a profit.

However, in order to get the money, you need to know how to do that last bit. This article guides you on the same.

How to sell a home in House Flipper 2

To put a house on sale in the game, the first prerequisite is that you need to own it. You also need to be physically at the property you want to sell, otherwise the selling option might not appear. Once these conditions are met, you need to open the House menu (Tab is the default PC keybind). Inside it, click on the third section at the top, named "Sell House." It will show you the total amount of money spent on the house you're currently in.

Putting the house up for auction (Image via Frozen District)

The option to put it on auction should appear below the cost summary card. Click the corresponding keybind and you'll have put the home for sale. Note that starting an auction will cost you 100 money/units each time. Once the house is put on sale, you'll get a particular number of buyers (depending on your "Selling Houses" perks). You can then sell it to the highest bidder.

If you're unhappy with the offers and want to roll another set of buyers, you can cancel the auction and start it again. However, you'll lose the 100 money/units spent on putting the house on sale previously and will need to invest the same amount for the next auction.

Tips for selling a home in House Flipper 2

Renovate homes before selling them, for high profit (Image via Frozen District)

If you're getting offers with low profits, it might be because you haven't spent enough time renovating or cleaning and organizing the house. To drive up the resale value, you'll need to invest some time and money in decorating the property's interior and exterior. If you want more profit from sales, activate the "Tough Negotiator" and "Business Shark" bonuses in the Selling Houses perk line.

Interestingly enough, you can also sell Peacey's Family Home. Simply shift your office to another residence you own, and you'll be able to put the Family Home on sale.

Check out our other guides on the game:

