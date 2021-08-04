How To Unlock All 8 Classes on Tribes Of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard is an exciting up to ten player co-op action survival RPG, where the players must gather resources, craft, and survive.
Developed by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard takes its inspiration from the nordic mythology, where the players face off against enemies including the giants of Jötunheimr, and defend the village and the seed of Yggdrasil.
There are eight classes the player can choose from in Tribes of Midgard.
All Tribes of Midgard Classes Unlock Guide
Players can choose between eight unique classes with abilities categorized as Signature Blessings and Alternative Blessings. How to unlock these classes and their blessings are as follows:
Warrior
How to Unlock: Always Available
Signature Blessings:
- Týr's Double Hit
- Untamed Ashes
- Power Within
- Final Act
- Heated Swap
- Reckless Roll
- Free Fall
- Mana Surge I
- Mana Surge II
Alternate Blessings:
- Sword Mastery
- Axe Mastery
- Fire Embrace
- Ice Embrace
- Durable Armor I
- Durable Armor II
Berserker
How to Unlock: Defeat 20 enemies in 10 seconds in a World (Saga Mode)
Signature Blessings:
- Thrúðr's Wrath
- Wraith Unleashed
- Wraith Appeased
- Striking Fear
- Infernal Rage
- Battle Resistance I
- Battle Resistance II
- Critical Hits I
- Critical Hits II
Alternate Blessings:
- Hammer Mastery
- Axe Mastery
- Fire Embrace
- Dark Embrace
- Durable Weapons I
- Durable Weapons II
Sentinel
How to Unlock: Block 25 attacks in 10 seconds in a World (Saga Mode)
Signature Blessings:
- Syn's Shield Wall
- Shield Throw
- Shield Ring
- Critical Barrier
- Focused Parry
- No Mercy I
- No Mercy II
- Auroral Solace I
- Auroral Solace II
Alternate Blessings:
- Axe Mastery
- Sword Mastery
- Ice Embrace
- Thunder Embrace
- Durable Shields I
- Durable Shields II
Guardian
How to Unlock: Defeat 3 Jötnar in a World (Saga mode)
Signature Blessings:
- Forseti's Taunt
- Pain Release
- Laws of Attraction
- Last Stand
- Defensive Pillar
- Refused Judgement
- Passed Judgement
- Ironclad I
- Ironclad II
Alternate Blessings:
- Axe Mastery
- Sword Mastery
- Ice Embrace
- Fire Embrace
- Durable Shields I
- Durable Shields II
Ranger
How to Unlock: Always Available
Signature Blessings:
- Ullr's Step
- Raven's Eye
- Slow Poke
- Charged Shot
- Piercing Arrows
- Quickshot
- Deep Quiver
- Haunting Feet I
- Haunting Feet II
Alternate Blessings:
- Bow Mastery
- Sword Mastery
- Dark Embrace
- Thunder Embrace
- Durable Weapons I
- Durable Weapons II
Hunter
How to Unlock: Activate all Shrines in a World (Saga Mode)
Signature Blessings:
- Skaði's Spirit
- Recall Totem
- Foreshadow
- Bountiful Grasp
- Sneak Activation
- Pushing Limits
- Trap Stacker
- Sharp Eyes I
- Sharp Eyes II
Alternate Blessings:
- Axe Mastery
- Bow Mastery
- Dark Embrace
- Fire Embrace
- Durable Tools I
- Durable Tools II
Seer
How to Unlock: Use the Bifröst to exit 10 Worlds (Saga Mode)
Signature Blessings:
- Iðunn's Seedling
- Weakening Dew
- Yggdrasil's Roots
- Tempered
- Home Coalescence
- Fast Revive
- Safe Revive
- Hasty Impulse I
- Hasty Impulse II
Alternate Blessings:
- Ice Embrace
- Fire Embrace
- Thunder Embrace
- Dark Embrace
- Durable Weapons I
- Durable Weapons II
Warden
How to Unlock: Survive beyond Day 15 in a World (Saga Mode)
Signature Blessings:
- Hermóðr's Waystone
- Stairway to Asgarð
- Rune Carver
- Dwarven Made
- Haggler
- Restored Bond
- Rejuvenating Return
- Potion Stacker
- Keeper's Hands I
- Keeper's Hands II
Alternate Blessings:
- Sword Mastery
- Axe Mastery
- Hammer Mastery
- Bow Mastery
- Thunder Embrace
- Fire Embrace