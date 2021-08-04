Create
How To Unlock All 8 Classes on Tribes Of Midgard

How To Unlock All 8 Classes on Tribes Of Midgard (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Aug 03, 2021, 07:25 PM ET

Tribes of Midgard is an exciting up to ten player co-op action survival RPG, where the players must gather resources, craft, and survive.

Developed by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard takes its inspiration from the nordic mythology, where the players face off against enemies including the giants of Jötunheimr, and defend the village and the seed of Yggdrasil.

There are eight classes the player can choose from in Tribes of Midgard.

All Tribes of Midgard Classes Unlock Guide

Players can choose between eight unique classes with abilities categorized as Signature Blessings and Alternative Blessings. How to unlock these classes and their blessings are as follows:

Warrior

Warrior Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)
How to Unlock: Always Available

Signature Blessings:

  • Týr's Double Hit
  • Untamed Ashes
  • Power Within
  • Final Act
  • Heated Swap
  • Reckless Roll
  • Free Fall
  • Mana Surge I
  • Mana Surge II

Alternate Blessings:

  • Sword Mastery
  • Axe Mastery
  • Fire Embrace
  • Ice Embrace
  • Durable Armor I
  • Durable Armor II

Berserker

Berserker Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)
How to Unlock: Defeat 20 enemies in 10 seconds in a World (Saga Mode)

Signature Blessings:

  • Thrúðr's Wrath
  • Wraith Unleashed
  • Wraith Appeased
  • Striking Fear
  • Infernal Rage
  • Battle Resistance I
  • Battle Resistance II
  • Critical Hits I
  • Critical Hits II

Alternate Blessings:

  • Hammer Mastery
  • Axe Mastery
  • Fire Embrace
  • Dark Embrace
  • Durable Weapons I
  • Durable Weapons II

Sentinel

Sentinel Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)
How to Unlock: Block 25 attacks in 10 seconds in a World (Saga Mode)

Signature Blessings:

  • Syn's Shield Wall
  • Shield Throw
  • Shield Ring
  • Critical Barrier
  • Focused Parry
  • No Mercy I
  • No Mercy II
  • Auroral Solace I
  • Auroral Solace II

Alternate Blessings:

  • Axe Mastery
  • Sword Mastery
  • Ice Embrace
  • Thunder Embrace
  • Durable Shields I
  • Durable Shields II

Guardian

Guardian Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)
How to Unlock: Defeat 3 Jötnar in a World (Saga mode)

Signature Blessings:

  • Forseti's Taunt
  • Pain Release
  • Laws of Attraction
  • Last Stand
  • Defensive Pillar
  • Refused Judgement
  • Passed Judgement
  • Ironclad I
  • Ironclad II

Alternate Blessings:

  • Axe Mastery
  • Sword Mastery
  • Ice Embrace
  • Fire Embrace
  • Durable Shields I
  • Durable Shields II

Ranger

Ranger Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)
How to Unlock: Always Available

Signature Blessings:

  • Ullr's Step
  • Raven's Eye
  • Slow Poke
  • Charged Shot
  • Piercing Arrows
  • Quickshot
  • Deep Quiver
  • Haunting Feet I
  • Haunting Feet II

Alternate Blessings:

  • Bow Mastery
  • Sword Mastery
  • Dark Embrace
  • Thunder Embrace
  • Durable Weapons I
  • Durable Weapons II

Hunter

Hunter Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)
How to Unlock: Activate all Shrines in a World (Saga Mode)

Signature Blessings:

  • Skaði's Spirit
  • Recall Totem
  • Foreshadow
  • Bountiful Grasp
  • Sneak Activation
  • Pushing Limits
  • Trap Stacker
  • Sharp Eyes I
  • Sharp Eyes II

Alternate Blessings:

  • Axe Mastery
  • Bow Mastery
  • Dark Embrace
  • Fire Embrace
  • Durable Tools I
  • Durable Tools II

Seer

Seer Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)
How to Unlock: Use the Bifröst to exit 10 Worlds (Saga Mode)

Signature Blessings:

  • Iðunn's Seedling
  • Weakening Dew
  • Yggdrasil's Roots
  • Tempered
  • Home Coalescence
  • Fast Revive
  • Safe Revive
  • Hasty Impulse I
  • Hasty Impulse II

Alternate Blessings:

  • Ice Embrace
  • Fire Embrace
  • Thunder Embrace
  • Dark Embrace
  • Durable Weapons I
  • Durable Weapons II

Warden

Warden Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)
How to Unlock: Survive beyond Day 15 in a World (Saga Mode)

Signature Blessings:

  • Hermóðr's Waystone
  • Stairway to Asgarð
  • Rune Carver
  • Dwarven Made
  • Haggler
  • Restored Bond
  • Rejuvenating Return
  • Potion Stacker
  • Keeper's Hands I
  • Keeper's Hands II

Alternate Blessings:

  • Sword Mastery
  • Axe Mastery
  • Hammer Mastery
  • Bow Mastery
  • Thunder Embrace
  • Fire Embrace
