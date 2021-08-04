How To Unlock All 8 Classes on Tribes Of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard is an exciting up to ten player co-op action survival RPG, where the players must gather resources, craft, and survive.

Developed by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard takes its inspiration from the nordic mythology, where the players face off against enemies including the giants of Jötunheimr, and defend the village and the seed of Yggdrasil.

There are eight classes the player can choose from in Tribes of Midgard.

All Tribes of Midgard Classes Unlock Guide

Players can choose between eight unique classes with abilities categorized as Signature Blessings and Alternative Blessings. How to unlock these classes and their blessings are as follows:

Warrior

Warrior Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)

How to Unlock: Always Available

Signature Blessings:

Týr's Double Hit

Untamed Ashes

Power Within

Final Act

Heated Swap

Reckless Roll

Free Fall

Mana Surge I

Mana Surge II

Alternate Blessings:

Sword Mastery

Axe Mastery

Fire Embrace

Ice Embrace

Durable Armor I

Durable Armor II

Berserker

Berserker Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)

How to Unlock: Defeat 20 enemies in 10 seconds in a World (Saga Mode)

Signature Blessings:

Thrúðr's Wrath

Wraith Unleashed

Wraith Appeased

Striking Fear

Infernal Rage

Battle Resistance I

Battle Resistance II

Critical Hits I

Critical Hits II

Alternate Blessings:

Hammer Mastery

Axe Mastery

Fire Embrace

Dark Embrace

Durable Weapons I

Durable Weapons II

Sentinel

Sentinel Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)

How to Unlock: Block 25 attacks in 10 seconds in a World (Saga Mode)

Signature Blessings:

Syn's Shield Wall

Shield Throw

Shield Ring

Critical Barrier

Focused Parry

No Mercy I

No Mercy II

Auroral Solace I

Auroral Solace II

Alternate Blessings:

Axe Mastery

Sword Mastery

Ice Embrace

Thunder Embrace

Durable Shields I

Durable Shields II

Guardian

Guardian Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)

How to Unlock: Defeat 3 Jötnar in a World (Saga mode)

Signature Blessings:

Forseti's Taunt

Pain Release

Laws of Attraction

Last Stand

Defensive Pillar

Refused Judgement

Passed Judgement

Ironclad I

Ironclad II

Alternate Blessings:

Axe Mastery

Sword Mastery

Ice Embrace

Fire Embrace

Durable Shields I

Durable Shields II

Ranger

Ranger Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)

How to Unlock: Always Available

Signature Blessings:

Ullr's Step

Raven's Eye

Slow Poke

Charged Shot

Piercing Arrows

Quickshot

Deep Quiver

Haunting Feet I

Haunting Feet II

Alternate Blessings:

Bow Mastery

Sword Mastery

Dark Embrace

Thunder Embrace

Durable Weapons I

Durable Weapons II

Hunter

Hunter Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)

How to Unlock: Activate all Shrines in a World (Saga Mode)

Signature Blessings:

Skaði's Spirit

Recall Totem

Foreshadow

Bountiful Grasp

Sneak Activation

Pushing Limits

Trap Stacker

Sharp Eyes I

Sharp Eyes II

Alternate Blessings:

Axe Mastery

Bow Mastery

Dark Embrace

Fire Embrace

Durable Tools I

Durable Tools II

Seer

Seer Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)

How to Unlock: Use the Bifröst to exit 10 Worlds (Saga Mode)

Signature Blessings:

Iðunn's Seedling

Weakening Dew

Yggdrasil's Roots

Tempered

Home Coalescence

Fast Revive

Safe Revive

Hasty Impulse I

Hasty Impulse II

Alternate Blessings:

Ice Embrace

Fire Embrace

Thunder Embrace

Dark Embrace

Durable Weapons I

Durable Weapons II

Warden

Warden Skill tree (Image by Norsfell, Tribes of Midgard)

How to Unlock: Survive beyond Day 15 in a World (Saga Mode)

Signature Blessings:

Hermóðr's Waystone

Stairway to Asgarð

Rune Carver

Dwarven Made

Haggler

Restored Bond

Rejuvenating Return

Potion Stacker

Keeper's Hands I

Keeper's Hands II

Alternate Blessings:

Sword Mastery

Axe Mastery

Hammer Mastery

Bow Mastery

Thunder Embrace

Fire Embrace

⚔ We can FINALLY say that Tribes of Midgard is available everywhere NOW! ⚔



Save your village, and the world, from total destruction in this 10-player co-op action-RPG on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, and PC via Steam. 🛡



🐺 https://t.co/K0tFZBj44z pic.twitter.com/q7MOonpj8q — Tribes of Midgard (@tribesofmidgard) July 27, 2021

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul