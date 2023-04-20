Dead Island 2 guide - How to easily defeat Becki the Bride

Dead Island 2 introduces players to powerful zombie types through boss encounters. The first boss of the game, found in Halperin Hotel, is Becki the Bride. You’ll find her while dealing with the ravings of Major Booker, fairly early in the game’s storyline. The strategies you use to defeat her will be important all throughout the game, so keep this in mind.

Becki the Bride is the powerful “Crusher” type zombie, who all have massive bodies, and deal incredible damage. They can knock you down, or simply knock you over, and deal enough damage to take a survivor out in just a few hits in Dead Island 2. If you’re frustrated by dealing with her, here’s what it takes to overcome Bridezilla.

How to defeat the “Crusher” type zombie Becki the Bride in Dead Island 2

Becki the Bride jumps down through the wedding cake, in Dead Island 2. This knocks the survivor over, and it’s a tell about what they can expect when dealing with this particular foe. Crusher-type zombies are incredibly strong but frightfully slow. You can hit them sparingly, but don’t spam your attacks.

She will open with a slow, long-reaching punch, but you can avoid or block it, then get a hit or two in. However, she’s going to follow this up very quickly with a ground pound. It sends a shockwave all around her that will knock you over. You can jump over this, and get a hit or two in.

The secret to weakening her is to avoid her attacks. Dodge perfectly a few of her strikes, and she’ll stand there, exhausted. Hit her in the head repeatedly, but when she recovers, she’ll go for a kick. You have to perfectly time the dodges, or you’ll either take damage, or she simply won’t stagger.

This Dead Island 2 boss will keep the pattern up, while also forcing you to deal with some occasional shambler-types. They can be staggered down by her aoe, so keep that in mind. This boss is capable of nearly one-shotting you, so it might take a few tries.

When you get her close to half-health, Becki the Bride in Dead Island 2 starts doing back-to-back ground slams. It’s a great way to get free damage if you just jump over the aoe shockwaves.

Hitting her in the head while vulnerable deals critical strikes, so use your strongest weapon at those times. At half health, she’ll also start doing a three-punch combo, but it’s easily avoided. Other than that, her strategy remains the same.

I didn’t have access to a lot of elemental damage in this Dead Island 2 boss fight, but she is susceptible to electricity if you have a weapon that deals it. Successfully besting her unlocks the Ground Pound skill on Dani.

You will see these everywhere in the game after defeating this boss. Later versions can be afflicted by all elemental attacks, and can also be slowed down by shooting them in the legs. They can have their limbs hacked off as well, to make punches far less stressful.

