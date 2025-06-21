How to Unload supplies in Broken Arrow

Managing supplies in Broken Arrow involves calling in trucks or helicopters from the logistics tab to transport items and unload them near the units. Unloading supplies is the final step in the process, which allows you to repair and rearm units in the game. Supply management may prove to be challenging for newcomers, as the process entails multiple stages.
This article tells gamers how they can unload supplies in Broken Arrow. Read below to find out more about logistics in the game.
Guide for unloading supplies in Broken Arrow
The process for unloading supplies in Broken Arrow is pretty straightforward. Select a supply truck and press U to unload its cargo. Doing this will create a supply zone on the ground.
All units inside this zone can be repaired or rearmed, depending on the requirement. However, it can only be done when the units are not being used. If you can't unload supplies in Broken Arrow, check whether the truck you selected was loaded with supplies or not.
You can head to the right column and left-click on the supplies button. Click multiple times to load the required amount of supplies in the truck. Once done, unload the vehicle, and the supplies will be dropped off at the selected area. This will be displayed by a circle indicating the resupply radius and a number showing the remaining amount. The units in the resupply zone will head, repair, and be rearmed.
Keep in mind that these resupply zones are extremely volatile areas and can explode if hit by enemy attacks. When vehicles are struck, they sustain damage and lose hit points. They may also experience a critical effect, which is indicated on the unit's label.
The likelihood of a critical effect occurring is directly proportional to the extent of the damage. Certain weapons, such as infantry RPGs and cluster munitions, have a higher chance of triggering critical effects compared to others. Thus, these areas must be placed in a location that is out of the enemy's sight.
That's all there is to know about unloading supplies in Broken Arrow. Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and news.
