How to unlock all arenas in WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 has a few arenas for you to visit, and this article will cover how to unlock them all. Arenas may not matter to the average audience member, but these small areas are a character of their own and add depth to the ongoing rivalries and storylines. History is written whenever a pair of wrestlers goes up in that small ring and exchange blows as they assert dominance.

Ad

To unlock all arenas, you must play through several game modes, such as Showcase and MyRISE. Unlocking the arenas will take you a while, but hardcore wrestling fans will take this as a challenge and savor every moment.

Unlocking all the arenas in WWE 2K25

Arenas are worthwhile rewards in the latest entry to the WWE video game franchise (Image via 2K)

WWE 2K25 takes the crown for featuring the highest level of content in any WWE game, including arenas. There are a few ways to unlock arenas, such as spending money in the in-game store. There are 6 arenas that you can purchase within the game, and it is worth noting that you can earn credits by playing showcase matches.

Ad

Trending

Here are all the arenas available from the in-game store and how much they cost:

RAW 2002 : 500 VC

: 500 VC Smackdown 2002 : 500 VC

: 500 VC WCW Monday Nitro : 500 VC

: 500 VC ECW One Night Stand 2006 : 500 VC

: 500 VC WCW Halloween Havoc 1997 : 500 VC

: 500 VC Summerslam 1988: 500 VC

Also read: WWE 2K25 The Bloodline's Dynasty: Everything we know so far about the mode

You can grind for more virtual currency, or VC, by playing different game modes. If you intend to purchase all these arenas at once, you must have 3000 VC to your name before entering the in-game store.

Ad

Showcase Mode

If you play through the entire game mode, you will likely unlock all the arenas tied into the Showcase mode. It is worth noting that there are a few specific requirements, such as beating specific wrestlers.

The all-new Showcase mode is a welcome addition to the WWE gaming series (Image via 2K)

Here are all the arenas you can unlock and the specific matches that you must play out:

Ad

King of the Ring : Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan

: Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan RAW 1997 : Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley

: Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley NXT 2.0 : Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa

: Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa New Year's Revolution 2007 : Umaga vs. John Cena

: Umaga vs. John Cena Hell in a Cell 2017 : The Usos vs. The New Day

: The Usos vs. The New Day The Tribal Hall of Acknowledgement : The Tribal Gauntlet

: The Tribal Gauntlet Wrestlemania 9 : The Headshrinkers vs. The Steiner Brothers

: The Headshrinkers vs. The Steiner Brothers Super ShowDown 2000 : Naomi vs. Bayley

: Naomi vs. Bayley Money in the Bank : Tamina vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Carmela vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch

: Tamina vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Carmela vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch No Mercy 2000 : Rikishi vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

: Rikishi vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin Royal Rumble 2022: Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

Ad

Once you complete all the mentioned showcase matches, you will gain access to these arenas and then some. It will take a while, but you will have 11 new arenas to play with.

MyRISE

The MyRISE mode has the most unlockable arenas (Image via 2K)

The MyRISE game mode is perfect for wrestling fans who miss the immersive feeling that comes from a thrilling storyline. The player base will embark on a journey to become one of the greats in wrestling history, but it is easier said than done.

Ad

Also read: All Paybacks in WWE 2K25

Here are all the arenas in the MyRISE game mode and how you can unlock them:

Japan Dome : You must select rival promotion when speaking to Adam Pearce and finish Chapter 2: Mutiny .

: You must select when speaking to and . NXT Arena - Mutiny : You must complete Chapter 3: Unite .

: You must complete . WCW NWO Souled Out 1997 : Complete the start of Chapter 4 and select the " scheming and calculated " personality type for the Men's Division.

: and select the " " personality type for the Men's Division. Arena Estatal : Select the " bold and brash " personality type for the Women's Division and finish Chapter 4: Investigate .

: Select the " " personality type for the Women's Division and finish . Japan Hall : This arena shares the same requirements as Arena Estatal .

: This arena shares the . NXT Arena - No Mercy—Mutiny : Finish Chapter 5: Defend.

: Finish RAW 2011 : Finish the entire MyRISE storyline and select Cody Rhodes in Chapter 6 in your second playthrough .

: and in . WrestleMania 31 - Daytime : This arena shares the same requirements as RAW 2011 .

: This arena shares the . WrestleMania 31 - Nighttime: This arena shares the same requirements as RAW 2011 and WrestleMania 31 - Daytime .

This arena shares the . Survivor Series - MyRISE : Finish Chapter 8: Survive .

: Finish . Wrestling Convention : Continue your first wrestler's career after Chapter 8 and select Recruit WWE Legends in Chapter 9.

: Continue your first wrestler's career after Chapter 8 and select in Chapter 9. TBD Arena : The only difference between this arena and the wrestling convention is that you must select Recruit Indie Wrestlers in Chapter 9.

: The only difference between this arena and the wrestling convention is that you must select in Chapter 9. Motion Capture Studio : This has the same premise as the previous two arenas, and you must select Recruit Past 2K MyPlayers instead of WWE Legends and Indie Wrestlers.

: This has the same premise as the previous two arenas, and you must select instead of WWE Legends and Indie Wrestlers. WrestleMania - MyRISE 2K25 : Complete Chapters 8 and 9 .

: Complete . RAW Arena - Mutiny : Instead of continuing the career of your first character, select your second and complete Chapter 9: Conquer .

: Instead of continuing the career of your first character, and . SmackDown Arena - Mutiny : This arena shares the same requirements as RAW Arena - Mutiny.

: This arena shares the same requirements as RAW Arena - Mutiny. MutinyMania: This arena shares the same requirements as RAW Arena - Mutiny and SmackDown Area - Mutiny.

Ad

WWE 2K25 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.