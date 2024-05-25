The first thing players want to do is unlock banners in Wuthering Waves, which is the primary way to get new characters and weapons in the game. This latest title by Kuro Games features various banners at launch, including a Novice banner, which is guaranteed to drop a 5-Star Resonator within 50 pulls. However, you must play for some time and complete a quest before accessing the gacha system.

This article will provide a detailed guide on how to unlock banners in Wuthering Waves. It will also mention the list of featured characters in Wuthering Waves.

Here's how to unlock banners in Wuthering Waves

Players can unlock the banner in Wuthering Waves after playing the Simulation Training at Haxou Academy for the first time. (Image via Kuro Games)

After Rover wakes up from a slumber, players meet Chixia and Yangyang for the first time in Wuthering Waves. With the latter, they then fight enemies, meet Baizhi, defeat the Tacet Discrods, and learn some basic tutorials. After defeating a second Tacet Discord, Rover will absorb an echo and players can then head toward Jinzhou following the yellow marker.

Upon arriving at Jinzhou, players will unlock the first Chapter, Huanglong I Act I, and their first main quest, First Resonance. This is when players can unlock banners in Wuthering Waves. During the first quest, players will meet Sanhua in the City Hall and head towards the Huaxu Academy.

In Huaxu, players will meet Baizhi after Mortefi. After talking to Baizhi, they will enter the Simulation Training, defeat multiple waves of enemies, and try to leave the training. After exiting, the game will unlock the Convenes (called in-game) or banners in the Wuthering Waves and get one Lustrous Tide.

Depending on the dialogue and cutscenes players skip, It will take players approximately 50 minutes to unlock Wuthering Waves banners. After unlocking the banners, players can pull on the Character Permanent banner with Lustrous Tide and get a free 4-Star character, Baizhi.

Brief introduction about banners in Wuthering Waves

After unlocking banners in Wuthering Waves, players can access Standard, Limited, Beginner’s Choice, and Novice banners. Below is their brief introduction and list of featured 5-star Resonators or weapons.

Novice banner

Players will get a 5-star character within 50 pulls in the Novice banner. (Image via Kuro Games)

Players can use Lustrous Tides to pull on this banner. They can only do mutli-pulls or ten pulls at a time; however, ten pulls only cost 8 Lustrous Tides. It drops a guaranteed 5-star character within 50 pulls and disappears afterward. Here is the list of featured 5-star Resonators:

Verina

Encore

Calcharo

Jianxin

Lingyang

Beginner’s Choice banner

Players can choose aa 5-star character to increase their drop rate in the Beginner's Choice banner. (Image via Kuro Games)

The Beginner's Choice banner activates after the Novice banner disappears. One can choose a 5-star character and increase the chances of obtaining it. The banner also requires Lustrous Tides for pulls and features the same 5-Star characters as the Novice banner.

Standard banners

Character Permanent and Weapon Permanent are two types of Standard banners in Wuthering Waves. (Image via Kuro Games)

There are two Standard banners in Wuthering Waves: Character Permanent and Weapon Permanent. Players can use Lustrous Tide on both. They remain permanently on the title and the characters they drop change with every update. The Character Permanent banner features the same 5-Star characters as the Novice and Beginner’s Choice banners in Wuthering Waves.

On the other hand, the Weapon Permanent banner allows players to select one 5-Star weapon and increases their chances of obtaining it. Here is the list of featured 5-Star weapons:

Emerald of Genesis: Sword

Abyss Surges: Gauntlets

Static Mist: Pistols

Cosmic Ripples: Rectifier

Lustrous Razor: Broadblade

Limited banners

Players can use Radiant Tide to pull in Limited banners. (Image via Kuro Games)

Like Standard, there are two types of Limited banners: Character Event and Weapon Event. While the former features one 5-Star and two 4-Star Resonators at a boosted drop rate, the latter features one 5-Star and three 4-Star Weapons at a boosted drop rate.

Players use Radiant Tides on the Character Event and Forging Tide on the Weapon Event to pull. The Character Event banner available at launch is Prevail the Lasting Night, which features the 5-Star, Jiyan and 4-Stars, Chixia, Danjin, and Mortefi.

On the other hand, the Weapon Event available at launch is Absolute Pulsation. It features Jiyan’s signature 5-Star weapon, Verdant Summit (Broadblade). The other 4 stars it features are Dauntless Evernight (Sword), Variation (Rectifier), and Hollow Miraage (Gauntlets).

